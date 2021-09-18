Zé Felipe and Kevinho would have lived an affair at a Virginia party

Virginia Fonseca’s popular party was the talk of this Friday morning (17). Many famous and influencers were on site to attend the launch of the serum of one of the biggest influencers of today. But the celebrations did not stop there. The festoon would have yielded an after, which was attended by Kevinho, a close friend of Zé Felipe.

Some time ago, columnist Erlan Bastos gave the exclusive idea that the two would have more than a friendship. According to the journalist, the singers would have an affair, which, according to Instagram Galo Intruso, is not over yet. Even with “hits kid” dating Gabriela Versiani, and her son and Leonardo, married to youtuber, the two still meet, according to the Instagram profile.

“Oh if I tell you that the after party of that Virginia party was something to talk about! Even more these two [Kevinho e Zé Felipe] who have a very intense friendship”, said Instagram gossip, in one of the stories. It seems that after the event, they would have gotten together and lived “flashback” when no one was watching.

Also according to Instagram, Kevinho and Zé would have left the track to have a moment alone. “The after itself was after the show, before everyone left… The after between darling and zerfilipe just a kiss and a f***** to kill The missing! And then they went back to the track! Very full right? gave a quickie“, shot.

In March of this year, Virgínia and Zé Felipe were married civilly. The ceremony was more intimate, and had only family members and people close to the couple. At the time, by coincidence, the singer of “Olha a Explosão” had a fight with his girlfriend, Gabriela Versiani, according to Erlan.

The indications that the fight really happened is that they both stopped following each other on Instagram. Not to mention that they even filed the couple’s photos on their profiles. However, it wasn’t long before he followed her again and unarchived their photos. But it took Gabi a while to get back to normal with publications and follow Kevinho.

No one knows Kevinho went to the friend’s wedding, but according to Erlan the answer is no. To complete, the following month, the rumors of termination between the singer and Gabriela were very strong, so much that he needed to open the game to fans and revealed how was his relationship status with the model.

“I’ll tell you! Extra, extra! You don’t really have to go back, because I’m not done. We’re not done. We just took a break,” he said on April 8th. Amidst the rumors, he released a song entitled to a video along with Zé Felipe. The hit “Sit with Love”, arrived on platforms at the beginning of the same month.