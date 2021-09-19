100 years of Paulo Freire: why patron of education annoys pocketnaristas so much | Brazil

Senate Agency Paulo Freire

On September 19, 1921. Exactly 100 years ago, Paulo Reglu Neves Freire was born in Recife – or, simply, Paulo Freire – Patron of Brazilian Education. A century after his birth, Paulo Freire is honored by various authorities and personalities, such as former president Lula, former mayor of São Paulo, Fernando Haddad (PT), former presidential candidate Guilherme Boulos ( PSOL), professor Silvio Almeida, among others.

But on the other hand, Pocketnarists have attacked him – not just today, the centenary of his birth, but for some time now. President Jair Bolsonaro’s own son, Eduardo Bolsonaro, used his social networks to criticize a recent court decision that banned the attack on the educator’s honor.

“The country’s education is of terrible quality and you can’t even criticize the patron of this mess? That’s not justice, it’s unhealthy militancy. It’s never been so difficult to do right and fix Brazil. But we’re boring and we’re right, so let’s go ahead. “, said the federal deputy (PSL-SP).

Alderman of Belo Horizonte, Nikolas Ferreira (PRTB) also disapproved of this decision: “Justice is concerned with prohibiting the government from “attacking the dignity” of Paulo Freire. And the dignity of those who are a victim of this pedagogy?” .

Former Education Minister Abraham Weintraub was even more forceful: “Billionaires who control giant corporations/monopolies are on the left. Drugs, Paulo Freire, abortion, the destruction of YOUR family, are on their agenda. IT’S NO COINCIDENCE! Our fight! he’s against it!”, he posted on his Twitter, along with a screenshot of Google’s tribute to the patron.

But why are pocketnaristas so irritated by Paulo Freire’s legacy, even 24 years after his death? iG interviewed professor Thiago José de Biagio, a master in social history, to understand this obsession.

For the specialist, Paulo Freire’s pedagogical proposal is a counterpoint to traditional and hierarchical pedagogy. “He thought of the autonomy of the human being, mainly the excluded. He thought of those who were unable to fit – or did not want to fit – in the model of bourgeois education, in which the teacher only deposits information”, argued Biagio.

The professor also quoted Freire’s most famous book: “The Pedagogy of the Oppressed”. “The work meets the idea of ​​emancipation of the subject, an awareness of the social condition of the oppressed. Paulo Freire’s proposal is for an education based on dialogue. There is an incentive to questioning and social action. Therefore, the teacher is not the top of the hierarchy, the one who knows everything,” continued Biagio.

“He preaches that there is no fear of freedom. In fact, a phrase by Paulo Freire that represents this proposal is ‘When education is not liberating, the dream of the oppressed is to be the oppressor'”, pointed out the professor.

In relation to pocketbookism, Biagio said that “hate” is the fuel of the president’s supporters, including the leader of the Brazilian Executive. “For them, there is only one truth. There is only one way to behave and see the world, and Paulo Freire’s pedagogy encourages autonomy. A traditional perspective of society, as defended by the Pocketnarists, argues that there should be a hierarchy , a military obedience, almost blind, in relation to the teacher. Paulo Freire understood that education needed to be dialogic and that the teacher should also listen to his students”, he justified.

Biagio also affirmed that the Pocket members cherish a fatalistic and fearful society, while the patron of Brazilian Education preached “hope and joy”. “Therefore, that oppressed person, who is despondent, must have in pedagogy a means of rescuing that hope,” he said.

In an interview with DW Brasil, sociologist Abdeljalil Akkari, from the University of Geneva, stated: “The essence of Freire’s work is totally political, in the noble sense of the term, not in the sense of party politics. Therefore, in all regions of the country world, his work is remembered as something very interesting to reflect on the future of contemporary education”, he analyzed.

Professor of the pedagogy course at Universidade Presbiteriana Mackenzie, Italo Francisco Curcio also told DW Brasil that those who reject Paulo Freire, for the most part, are not even experts in education: “They end up repeating phrases proclaimed by leaders with whom they identify . This is very bad. The population itself suffers, from children to adults,” he said.

Lula honors Paulo Freire

Patron of Brazilian Education

Educator Paulo Freire (1921-1997) was officially declared the Patron of Brazilian Education in 2012. The honor was proposed by the then deputy Luiza Erundina (PSB-SP) and sanctioned by the then president Dilma Rousseff, as Law 12.612/2012.

Paulo Freire was born in Recife in 1921, into a middle-class family, but due to the economic crisis of 1929 and the death of his father in 1934, he lived a difficult adolescence. Despite this, he managed to complete his studies and, in 1943, at the age of 22, he entered the Recife Faculty of Law. He graduated, but did not get to exercise the profession, preferring to teach Portuguese at a high school.

In 1947, Freire took over as director of education at the Social Service for Industry (SESI), in Recife, when he became interested in adult literacy and popular education. In the 1950s, he was a university professor and completed his doctorate in Philosophy and History of Education.

In the 1960s, he worked with popular education movements and, under João Goulart, coordinated the National Literacy Plan, with the objective of removing 5 million people from illiteracy. His method, known as “pedagogy of liberation”, proposed a critical education at the service of social transformation.

In 1964, after the military’s rise to power, Paulo Freire was arrested and exiled. He lived in Bolivia, Chile, the United States and Switzerland. In Chile, in 1968, he wrote his best-known work: “A Pedagogia do Oprimido”. Throughout the 70s, he developed political and educational activities in several countries in Africa, Asia and Oceania. He only returned to Brazil in 1980 with Amnesty.

Affiliated with the PT, he worked in the party’s adult literacy program. In 1989, with the election of Erundina to the Municipality of São Paulo, he was appointed Secretary of Education, a position in which he remained until 1991. Freire died in May 1997.

