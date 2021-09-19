12 ‘Hidden’ Google Chrome Functions You Need to Know | browsers

Google Chrome is one of the most popular browsers, being used by 65% ​​of users. The magic of the omnibox — the address bar that allows you to search Google without having to open the search engine page — is a great attraction for internet users, who have the browser as their first choice, whether using Windows, Mac or Linux .

Still, many features present in the browser are little explored. Thinking about it, the TechAll separated a list of 12 little-known Google Chrome functions that can improve the browser experience. The tips below are focused on the web version of the browser, although some features also work on the Android and iPhone (iOS) versions of the apps.

Google Chrome: List features 12 little-known browser functions, including tab groups — Photo: Rodrigo Fernandes/TechTudo

Browsing with multiple tabs open is something almost every user does. To help sort out the clutter, Google Chrome lets you group tabs according to categories, such as “music”, “work”, “college”, and so on. The first step is to right-click on a tab and select “Add tab to new group”.

Tab groups in Google Chrome help organize user browsing — Photo: Playback/Raquel Freire

A page to define the set name and color will open. Each time you open a new tab, you can right-click on it and choose one of the groups already created. Thus, large blocks of tabs with different colors are formed, facilitating the identification of subjects.

2. Search for open tabs in the omnibox

Omnibox also indicates open tabs that the user might be looking for. When you type a keyword in the address bar, the browser displays a “Switch to this tab” option below the URLs that contain the term. This way, it is possible to avoid opening the same page multiple times.

Omnibox indicates open tabs the user might be looking for — Photo: Playback/Raquel Freire

Chrome allows you to create multiple user profiles. With this functionality, people who share the same computer can have their favorites and other settings saved independently. The feature is also useful for testing browser issues, indicating whether a failure occurs in just one profile or all – and therefore whether it is related to any settings.

Google Chrome lets you create multiple user profiles in the browser — Photo: Playback/Raquel Freire

To add a new profile, the user needs to click on your photo in the upper right corner of Chrome, log in with your Google account and press “Add”. The preferences of each profile can also be changed by clicking the “Configure Profiles” gear icon.

Google Chrome has a feature called “reading list”. It serves to save a page to read later, without having to bookmark the URL. The tool’s advantage is that the contents are synced to the Google account, allowing you to continue reading on other devices.

Chrome Reading List lets you read websites on other devices, even offline — Photo: Playback/Raquel Freire

In the web version, just click on the star icon in the omnibox and select “Add to reading list” located to the right of the bookmarks bar. The contents are available to read offline.

5. Blocking pop-ups from notifications

Pop-up ads requesting permission to send notifications are impertinent to most users. Fortunately, it’s possible to prevent them from appearing in Chrome’s settings. To do this, go to “Privacy and Security”, enter “Site Settings” and go to “Pop-ups and redirects”. Once that’s done, select the option “Do not allow sites to send pop-ups or use redirects.”

Google Chrome lets you disable pop-up display — Photo: Playback/Raquel Freire

6. Shortcut to reopen tab closed by mistake

It is common, while browsing, to close a tab accidentally and not remember the address for sure to reopen it later. Fortunately, Google Chrome has a shortcut that allows you to recover a tab that you closed by mistake. Just press “Ctrl + Shift + T” and the browser will reopen the last closed tab.

Keyboard shortcut reopens tab closed by mistake in Chrome — Photo: Playback/Raquel Freire

7. Integrated music control

Chrome has an integrated audio player. It lets you control the playback of music and videos directly from the browser bar, without the need to look for the tab that is emitting the sound and then pause it. The built-in music control is located in the upper right corner of the address bar and allows you to fast forward, rewind, stop and resume audio playback.

Chrome has built-in music player in browser — Photo: Playback/Raquel Freire

If you want to search for a word or phrase, you don’t need to open a new Google Chrome tab to do so. Just select the term, right-click and select “Google “. The browser will automatically open a new tab with the search results.

Google Chrome has fast search engine by word or phrase — Photo: Playback/Raquel Freire

9. Save page in PDF format

Google Chrome can natively convert websites to PDF to save them on your computer. The function is very simple to use: click on the three-dot menu, go to “Print” and under “Destination”, select “Save as PDF”. This tip opens up even more the range of possibilities for reading a website, allowing, for example, viewing articles on a Kindle without Wi-Fi.

User can convert websites to PDF with Google Chrome — Photo: Reproduction/Raquel Freire

10. Link copy to highlighted text

Selecting text and clicking the right mouse button reveals another magic: when you enter “Copy link to highlighted content”, Chrome creates a link that takes you directly to the snippet. This link can be sent to friends via message, making it much simpler to indicate what you want people to read.

Chrome creates highlighted content links for easy text sharing — Photo: Playback/Raquel Freire

11. Search Box as Notepad and Calculator

Chrome can be used as a notepad. Just type “data:text/html,” (without quotes) into the search bar and hit enter. The page will be completely blank, and you can write what you want. If you want to save the content, convert the page to PDF, as indicated in item 9.

Chrome address bar can be used as notepad and calculator — Photo: Playback/Raquel Freire

The omnibox also serves as a calculator. The trick is simple: just type the account directly into the address bar. The result will also be displayed there, after a “=” sign.

12. Chrome Task Manager

It’s no secret that Chrome consumes a lot of RAM. What not everyone knows is that the browser has its own task manager. It lets you control the actions being performed by the browser, closing down sites that are causing slowdowns or crashes, for example. In this way, the tool helps to make web browsing faster.

Google Chrome Task Manager — Photo: Playback/Raquel Freire

To access the feature, click on the three-dot menu, position your cursor over “More Tools” and then click on “Task Manager”. In the window, you can identify the processors that are consuming the most system resources and then terminate them.

With information from Statcounter and PCMag

