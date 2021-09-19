15-year-old boy undergoes surgery after inserting a USB cable into his penis

A 15-year-old boy had to undergo emergency surgery after inserting a USB cable into his urethra. The case took place in the UK and was described in a case report published in the scientific journal Urology Case Reports, published on September 11th. To doctors, he confessed to having threaded the cable to measure the size of his penis, motivated “out of sexual curiosity”, the report describes.

The teenager would have tried to pull the cable out by force before going to the hospital, but he couldn’t because of the knots in the wire. According to the publication, the ends of the USB cable were projected from the outside of the organ, while the middle of the cable, with several nodes, was inside the urethra. After evacuation attempts at the local hospital, he was urgently transferred to University College Hospital on Westmoreland Street, London.

There, the boy underwent a penoscrotal urethrostomy, a procedure in which doctors make a cut between the patient’s genitalia and anus.

“The patient was a healthy and in good shape teenager, with no history of mental disorders”, inform the doctors. According to the survey, “sexual experimentation and gratification, as well as underlying mental disorders, are considered the main causes of foreign bodies retained in the urethra and bladder.”

However, most patients feel embarrassed to call for medical help when inserting a foreign body into the urethra, which “can have serious long-term implications.” “Detailed history, including information about the nature of the foreign body and the mechanism of insertion, is essential to guide further investigations and should be obtained in a supportive and non-judgmental manner,” advise the report authors.

