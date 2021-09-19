5 Tips to Save on Kitchen Gas | House

Leonardo Ferreira See tips to save on cooking gas

cooking gas

registered an increase about five times more than inflation in 2021 and the average price of a 13kg cylinder reaches R$96. The high, according to the National Petroleum Agency (ANP) reaches 30% this year, while inflation for the period is 5.67%.

Thinking about helping the consumer to save when preparing the meal, the European Center – a traditional gastronomy school in Curitiba – sought guidance from experts. Check out some tips from chef Vavo Krieck, who is also a gastronomy professor at the European Center.







1 – Review your stove

Do not wait for your equipment to malfunction before calling a technician. “The right thing is to carry out preventive maintenance every year, in which specific adjustments and adjustments are made to the burners, avoiding unnecessary expenditure. 60% of the heat produced by the burner is dissipated in the kitchen”, warned Krieck.

2 – Choose your utensils well

Triple-bottomed or cast iron pans help to save on gas consumption. “They retain more heat and allow the flame to be reduced when it starts to boil, without losing the temperature, which is not possible with thinner pans”.

3 – The pressure cooker is your ally

If you’re afraid to use pressure cookers, it’s time to learn how to work with this tool. “The pressure makes the pans reach temperatures of over 120ºC, cooking food faster and helping to save gas. The other pans do not go over 100ºC”, explains the chef.

4 – Organization

According to the professor at the European Center, by keeping the kitchen organized and with the ingredients that will always be used at hand, the time of the pans on the fire tends to reduce. The French term for “everything in its place” in the kitchen is mise en place.

5 – Cooktop by induction

The equipment is more economical and allows control of heat intensity, safety and practicality. Electromagnetic heating causes the cooktop not to heat, but the pan. In addition, it cooks food much faster, but to use it you need to have adequate pans.

Remember that in addition to saving financially, we are adopting actions that are more sustainable for the environment, when we save LPG (Liquefied Petroleum Gas).

According to the academic director and responsible for the school’s gastronomy courses, Rogério Gobbi, themes related to sustainability should be incorporated into the daily life of kitchens. “Whoever works in kitchens, whether professionally or even as a hobby, must be careful to cause the least possible impact on nature, avoiding food losses and producing with economy of resources,” says Rogério.