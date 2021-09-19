7 conditions that can ruin MSC’s purchase of the control

In a turbulent week for Ibovespa, the logistics operator Login (LOGN3) was a welcome encouragement for investors. In just two days, the shares soared an impressive 43.8%, from R$ 14.95, on Wednesday (15), to R$ 21.50, on Friday (17).

The person responsible for the jump was the Swiss MSC, one of the largest logistics operators in the world, who submitted a proposal to purchase control of Log-In on Thursday (16). On that day alone, shares rose 33.78%.

It was a clear sign that the market supports the business. MSC is willing to buy between 62% and 67% of Log-In’s total common shares, for a price of R$25 each.

Investors were even more excited, when Alaska Investimentos, Log-In’s largest shareholder, with 45.52% of its shares, accepted the terms of MSC and went on to publicly support the agreement. It was enough for another 7.5% rise in the stock yesterday.

Conditions

However, between the announcement and the conclusion of the deal, a lot can happen. This Saturday (18), Log-In released the letter signed by Alaska and MSC, with the conditions for the agreement to be concluded.

In addition to the usual authorizations, such as that of Cade (Administrative Council for Economic Defense), there are conditions that should keep the suspense on the future of the agreement in the coming days. The most difficult ones are, of course, those that are not under Alaska, Log-In and MSC’s control, such as the submission of a rival offer.

A company with a dispersed capital on the Stock Exchange, Log-In has two other relevant shareholders, in addition to Alaska. They are Perea Capital (5.024%) and Tarpon Capital (5.128%). The remainder is held in treasury (1.155%) and in circulation on the market (43.173%).

Below are all the conditions that must be met for Alaska to sell its stake to MSC and bring the Swiss closer to taking control of Log-In.