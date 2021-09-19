90% consider important requirement for vaccination against Covid-19 on return to offices, says survey | work and career

With the advance of vaccination and the gradual reduction of restrictions related to the Covid-19 pandemic across the country, companies and professionals who were able to work remotely are now preparing to return to their offices. According to a survey of more than 1,000 people on LinkedIn, 90% of Brazilians believe it is important for companies to demand vaccination against Covid-19.

Brazil has one of the highest percentages, ahead of other countries such as Spain (71%) and Mexico (86%).

The survey also revealed that about 84% of respondents believe Covid-19 tests are somehow relevant to going back to the office, and 85% say they will ask their managers, colleagues and other people who interact on a daily basis if they took the vaccine.

“Health and safety measures are a concern around the world, but it is possible to see that Brazilians see the vaccine as an essential point”, says Milton Beck, LinkedIn’s general director for Latin America

“Since we have never had a similar scenario, this moment is much more of doubt than certainty. Knowing what the professionals’ fears are can help in planning. It is evident that they are willing to return to the physical work environment, but they need to feel insurance for that”, he concludes.

Professional prefers hybrid model

The LinkedIn study also found the work models desired by professionals and identified that 43% of them prefer the hybrid work model, in which part of their time is spent at home and the other part of the company’s physical space.

About 27% say that being in the company in person during 100% of their journey would be the best option and 30% say they would like to do home office full time.

Those who stated that they prefer to work from home – either partially or fully – point out the following reasons:

avoid daily transport to get to offices (45%)

have a more balanced professional life (45%)

be more productive (33%)

keep mental health up to date (31%)

facilitate the care of children, since there is no need to be in person 100% of the time (20%)

Professionals who would like to be in the office at some point say that, among the reasons for returning, are:

the fact of believing they are more productive in the workplace (51%)

the possibility of being close to other people and colleagues (46%)

career opportunities when interacting in person with teams (41%)

Despite this scenario, more than 56% agree that there is a negative stigma for those who work remotely. Among the reasons mentioned, respondents claim that those who choose to exercise their functions in offices are more likely to be favored by their managers and more senior colleagues, which would impact their career development.

“In Brazil, companies place a lot of weight on the physical presence of employees. The fact that the professional is at the office and works an 8-hour shift can be worth more than being super productive working from home in alternative hours. It is already possible to see that this is a thought that does not correspond to reality. We are seeing new models that demand trust between workers and companies and that show that it is possible to evaluate by deliveries and not by hours in front of the computer. There is no magic formula and, going forward, we will have to test to understand what is best. It’s a continuous learning process that will require adjustments along the way,” says Milton Beck.

Skills most in demand

With the expectation of returning to the offices, the professionals were asked what skills they consider most important for this moment. Are they:

Communication (57%)

Emotional intelligence (45%)

Continuous learning (36%)

Adaptability (33%)

Creativity (33%)

According to Milton Beck, behavioral skills were already important before the pandemic, but now they are indispensable.

“Professionals need to be prepared and willing to relearn the dynamics of the work environment. On the other hand, companies must rethink their offices beyond simply physical space. They will be places of exchange, where people will get to know the organizational culture and will have the possibility of learning through ‘osmosis’, that is, seeing others perform their functions. The coffee break, in addition to the rest we all need, is a time when we can talk, get to know each other and exchange experiences.”