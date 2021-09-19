90s classic Outcast 2 is confirmed by THQ Nordic; see trailer

Original streak was canceled in early 2000s because of original developer bankruptcy

As promised in your virtual birthday party announcement, the THQ Nordic brought back “legendary and beloved game sequels” franchises. And we can that the release of Outcast 2 – A New Beginning it’s even a huge surprise. With the first game released in 1999, the appeal, the game’s developer, went bankrupt while developing the sequel to Outcast.

Outcast 2 – A New Beginning, who already have a page on Steam, will not have such a new beginning. The game’s story will take place immediately after the events of the first Outcast, with the protagonist cutter slade waking up after attempting to return to planet Earth. The former member of the US Navy will have (a jetpack) to help the population of the planet Adelpha to resist the invasion of an army of robots. My palpitation Mother Dinah: they were sent from Earth. Outcast 2 will be released to PC, Playstation 5 and Xbox Series S|X, without predicting a date.

Check out the trailers presented at the event of THQ Nordic. As expected, the leap in the graphics is 22 years… But they are still pre-alpha images.



About the Outcast franchise

The first game, released in 1999, was a hit with critics. Outcast it was an open world game and with a non-linear story, elements that will remain in the second game of the franchise. Your original sequel, Outcast II: The Lost Paradise, was never released since the studio appeal went bankrupt. The first Outcast was released only for Windows, with its remake coming to Playstation 4 and Xbox One in 2014.

The game’s fan base produced its own sequel called Legacy of the Yods in 2017 and is available at steam. The franchise brand Outcast was bought by THQ Nordic in 2019

