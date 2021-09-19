‘A Fazenda’: Nego do Borel clarifies what motivated his fight in the bay this morning | Fun



Nego do Borel – Reproduction

Published 9/18/2021 4:15 PM

After the ups and downs that happened at the first party of “A Fazenda 13”, by Record, at dawn this Saturday, Nego do Borel decided to clarify what happened, giving his versions of the facts. The funkeiro interrupted a conversation between Dynho and Solange to explain himself.

In the conversation with Aline, he said that Dayane was complaining about not having freedom on the reality show, when Mussunzinho complained about the noise: “Mussunzinho started saying ‘hey, guys, you guys are talking’, then I got excited and said ‘I’m here giving her an idea, that she wants to leave, I’m calming her down.’ Anyway, we discussed it,” he said.

And during this movement, Nego said that he got angry, got up and ended up throwing the bucket at the door. Scene that resonated a lot on social networks this morning. “It wasn’t an absurd thing, I played like that, making fun of it, drunk,” he minimized, despite the scene having impressed netizens and spectators.

Although PlayPlus blocked the scene, the carioca managed to give a spoiler of what happens. He explained that after this attitude, Victor Pecoraro also got into the mess, and that’s when the soup came to life: “Victor started talking too, I started talking to him too. Then, I cursed to hell***, he was upset and hefty too”.

Aline interrupted, “But have you talked to him already?” and Borel replied that he was: “We’re all right, I apologized. So I went to bed, when I went to bed, Dynho got up, got up too and chatted with the three of them (Victor, Dynho and Mussunzinho)”.

Trying to get rid of an eraser at night, Nego also said that he wants to talk to Dynho about what happened, but that he thinks it’s not the time yet: “Dynho was very upset, I’m in the moment, it’s not the time yet”.