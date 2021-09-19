Abel favors Atlético-MG after Palmeiras’ reaction in Brasileirão – 09/18/2021

Coach Abel Ferreira, from Palmeiras, played favoritism over Atlético-MG in the confrontation that is worth a spot in the final of the Copa Libertadores da América. For the coach, the investment made this season puts Galo ahead in the duel that begins next Tuesday (21) at Allianz Parque.

“We’re going to play against an opponent who has bet strong and is the favourite. They already give them in the final against another opponent. We have no doubt that our opponent is favorite for everything he invested and is spending”, commented Abel after the victory of the Palmeiras over Chapecoense by 2-0, today (18), at Arena Condá, for the 21st round of the Brazilian Championship.

Despite seeing Atlético-MG stronger for the semifinals of the continental tournament, Abel was confident that Palmeiras would qualify.

“Let’s compete, analyze our opponent, it’s a round-trip game, and let’s be humble. Let’s put into practice what our capacity is, our collective strength, use strategy, mental strength, technique, tactics. And compete”, synthesized the trainer. “In football, anything is possible. We are going with our rice and beans to achieve our goals.”

Against Chapecoense, Palmeiras won a victory without much difficulty. With goals from Raphael Veiga and Luiz Adriano in the first half, Verdão set the score quickly and managed the result in the final 45 minutes. With that, the team held itself in the vice-leadership of the Brazilian Championship, with 38 points, and is seven points behind Atlético-MG.

The victory was achieved thanks to the team’s performance in the first half, when they scored both goals and created at least two more chances. In the final stage, Abel Ferreira made several changes, and Palmeiras dropped in performance, limiting itself to managing the result.

Coach alviverde insisted on taking the blame for the team’s decline in the match. “We didn’t play well in the second half, and it’s my fault. I take a lot of risks and, in my opinion, the team didn’t have the same fluidity. I moved positions. I’m to blame for not having the same dynamics as in the first half,” he declared. . “I wanted to see a situation and I risked under the penalty of Chapecoense entering the game and winning the same way they did against Bragantino. Life is made of risks. The team lowered the offensive dynamic a little and our integration, even so we had two opportunities to score the third goal and kill the game,” he justified.