Abel Ferreira reveals charges and exalts importance of Felipe Melo: “I want an active captain” | palm trees

With a contract until the end of the season, the athlete will not have the contract extended at the end of the term of Maurício Galiotte. The decision will be up to the new president, who will take over the club in December.

In a press conference after the victory against Chapecoense, on Saturday, Abel Ferreira revealed demands and praised Felipe Melo’s participation.

– We all talk a lot about Felipe Melo and I’m going to talk about the sports part. I demand a lot from Felipe, when he plays or not, I want an active captain, who is present at all times, when he starts and transmits energy, positive aggression to the kids, because they have a lot to grow to compete. He doesn’t lose a duel, he helps to defend and this we have to understand. Danilo, Menino, Patrick, Veron, Renan, who is a champion, Dudu, Luiz Adriano, Rony, everyone has to see his competitive attitude, especially in defensive moments.

– If we want to be solid defensively, we have to defend everyone. My teams cannot concede goals as they suffer. Defensive solidity is the basis for attacking. And anyone who doesn’t have this spirit won’t play with me, it was this conversation that we had very clear with videos. He can introduce us to these energies in duels. And when he doesn’t play, he’s not 23, he’s 38, he can’t run like he does or gives the intensity of Danilo and Zé, but he helps us in other things. I liked his attitude, I hope he continues to infect the group – evaluated Abel.

Option for defense and for midfield, Felipe Melo returned to the starting lineup last Saturday because of the absence of Danilo, who remained in São Paulo to treat an ankle injury and is still in doubt for next Tuesday’s match. , against Atlético-MG.

Experienced and one of the main names of the team from Palma since his arrival at the club in 2017, Felipe Melo had his leadership exalted by the coach, mainly in the relationship with the group and in the training of promising youngsters.

– We need a strong team at all times. I count on Felipe as the captain that he is, Gómez, Weverton, Rocha, Willian, as the captain that they are, to motivate the players. The club has a very risky project and we need these players to pass on this competitiveness, because we cannot have 50% players. The Brazilian player with the ball is the best I’ve ever seen, but the rest are missing, without the ball. The player spends three minutes touching the ball, and another 87 without the ball. When they understand that they need to be complete, we can rise to the next level.

