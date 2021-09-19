Abel takes the blame for Palmeiras’ 2nd bad time and explains defenders’ inversion: ‘Sometimes I’m an idiot’

O Palmeiras won again for Brasileirão after beating Chapecoense pro 2 to 0 away from home this Saturday afternoon (18th). Despite the great first half, the team slowed down in the final stage. After the match, Abel Ferreira admitted being the culprit for the bad performance.

+ PERFORMANCES: Veiga and Dudu lead the victory of Palmeiras over Chape



First, the coach justified the changes in the team and explained that he decided to reverse the defenders’ side in the second half to test the strategy. During the speech, Abel came to call himself an “idiot” for making mistakes in some decisions.

– I’m kind of crazy. I’m young, I like to do things outside the box. I miss, I miss. I’m an idiot sometimes. But I know what I do, what I want. I know where I came from, where I am and where I want to go. And the players believe in me – he declared.

Then, the Verdão commander clarified that he wanted to see the team develop a different style of play, but he couldn’t execute it perfectly. For him, the changes did not have the expected effect and break the pace of players on the field.

– In the second half we didn’t play well and it’s my fault. I’m a gadget. I wanted to see a dynamic. We didn’t have the same fluidity. I changed players, positions and I am guilty. I wanted to see a situation and I took a chance. Life is made of risks. I tried to think ahead.

The coach also pointed out that despite the triumph against Chapecoense, it was Alviverde’s duty, due to the quality of the opponent, who is Brasileirão’s lantern.

– Our obligation today was to win, period. We’re better, it’s no use. Chapecoense is in a not very good position. It is a team that has to improve its processes – he pointed out.

In search of another victory, now Palmeiras goes to the field for the Libertadores semifinal. The first game against Atlético-MG takes place this Tuesday (21) at 9:30 pm (official time in Brasília) at Allianz Parque.