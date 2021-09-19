About BRL 290 million of the SUS’s annual expenditure stems from physical inactivity, says study by UFF – Notícias

15/09/2021 – 12:17

A study by the Fluminense Federal University (UFF) estimates that, in 2019, non-communicable chronic diseases caused a cost of about R$ 1.68 billion in hospitalizations in the Unified Health System (SUS) and, of this total, R$ 290 million would be resulting from physical inactivity. These diseases – which include breast cancer, diabetes, cerebrovascular diseases, ischemic heart disease and hypertension – represent 6.5% of all admissions and 10.6% of SUS admission costs.

The data were presented at a seminar of the Committee for the Defense of the Rights of Persons with Disabilities of the Chamber of Deputies, this Tuesday (14), by professor and researcher at UFF Marco Antonio Vargas.

He highlighted that the level of physical inactivity in Brazil is higher than in other countries and is around 47% of the population, while globally 27.5% of the population does not practice physical activities. “Almost half of the Brazilian population does not practice physical activity at the levels recommended by the World Health Organization and this has serious and growing implications for the increase in treatment costs, given the fractions of non-communicable chronic diseases that can be attributed to lack of activity physics,” he said.

“It was noticed that the levels of inactivity are higher in groups with a lower educational level. So, clearly, social inclusion policies can have this information as part of their strategic focus”, evaluated Marco Antonio. According to him, there are also variations according to the region of the country. “Public policy must be regional, for specific income groups,” he added.

Deputy Otávio Leite (PSDB-RJ), who proposed the seminar, pointed out that there is still SUS spending on medicines, which are not included in the study, in addition to spending on other pathologies resulting from physical inactivity. He reiterated that prevention helps to minimize public spending on health.

Municipal and federal programs

Professor Marco Antonio Vargas also reported that about 90% of the 5,570 Brazilian municipalities have some type of action, project or program in the area of ​​sport or leisure, but only about 17% of Brazilian municipalities have programs aimed at people with disabilities . According to him, these data should also be taken into account for the formulation of public policies.

Technical of the General Coordination for the Promotion of Physical Activity and Intersectorial Actions of the Ministry of Health, Dalila Tusset said that the agency recently launched the first Physical Activity Guide for the Brazilian Population, with an investment of more than R$ 2.5 million for the its formulation, printing and distribution of the material. According to her, it is the first official document aimed at stimulating physical activity for the population and there are versions for people with visual and hearing disabilities.

Dalila Tusset also informed that in Brazil there are 3,000 completed works of centers for physical activities for the population, through the Health Academy Program (PAS), launched in 2011, and another 1,000 in progress. According to her, in 2021, R$ 46 million were earmarked for the 1,400 centers that are actually in operation.

“If we were to allocate to all 4,000 that are in some phase of implementation, we would need around R$ 200 million”, he calculated. She noted that resources for this program cannot be computed as a minimum expenditure on health, as understood by the Federal Court of Accounts (TCU). “So, the Academy of Health Program has suffered from annual budget cuts and restrictions, which often prevent us from making monthly transfers to all centers that would be able to function,” he said.

lack of public policy

Dean of the Fluminense Federal University, Antonio Nóbrega considers Brazil too late in this matter, since, for him, there is no public policy for physical activity to be part of Brazilian daily life, whether he has a disability or not.

The president of the Regional Council of Physical Education of the 1st RJ/ES Region, Rogério Melo, also defended these policies. “We know that physical inactivity is one of the main risk factors associated with mortality from chronic non-communicable diseases globally,” he said.

Councilor of the Regional Council of Physical Education of the 1st Region, George Telles mentioned some issues associated with disability that can be improved with physical activity, such as hypotonia, ligament laxity and heart disease associated with Down Syndrome. In the case of visual impairment, for example, he said that physical activity can help improve the notion of space, helping people’s social insertion.

Report – Lara Haje

Edition – Rachel Librelon