Accused of plagiarizing Luísa Sonza, sister of Whindersson rebuts haters

Hagda Kerolayne sends a message to the haters. Photo: reproduction/Instagram/hagdakerolayne

Hagda Kerolayne countered criticism from haters after the release of “Better This” video

Whindersson’s sister was accused of plagiarizing “Penhasco”, music by Luísa Sonza

She said she won’t be put off by negative comments.

Hagda Kerolayne has reacted to the negative comments he’s been getting from haters since the release of the “Better This” video this week. This Saturday (18), the sister of Whindersson Nunes made a post on social networks declaring that she would not let herself be put down by criticism. The song was accused of being a plagiarism of “Penhasco”, from the new album by Luísa Sonza, her former sister-in-law.

“I know who I am, I know what capacity I have and it’s not you who will say otherwise. I’ve been through worse things, I’ve faced death several times and no, you won’t put me down, you won’t destroy my dreams,” she wrote, sharing a photo showing her middle finger on Instagram.

The video for “Melhor Assim” features Maria Lina, Whindersson’s ex-fiancée. The song’s lyrics were called “copy” and “parody” and even interpreted as a response to “Crag”.

Without mentioning Luísa’s name, Hagda also spoke about the attacks on the Stories, with an ironic message: “I appreciate all the affectionate messages. Thanks also to the haters who are giving me engagement. A kiss in your heart.”

In another post, the singer wrote: “Don’t forget that I have a degree in Law and I know about mine, okay? I’m taking pictures of everything, statements that don’t exist.”