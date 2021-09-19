Accused of treason, Samuel settles accounts with Dolores · TV News

Samuel (Michel Gomes) will decide to bring out a lie from the past in Nos Tempos do Imperador. Even after eight years, the good guy will not forget the injustice he was a victim and will confront Dolores (Daphne Bozaski). The settling of accounts with Pilar’s sister (Gabriela Medvedovski) will be to find out why she falsely accused him of treason in the Globo telenovela.

In the chapter scheduled to air on the 28th, Zayla’s fiancé (Heslaine Vieira) will discover that his ex-girlfriend’s sister is in Rio de Janeiro and has a wedding scheduled with Tonico (Alexandre Nero).

Willing to clear his name, Samuel will show up by surprise at Dolores’ house. “How are you?” he will ask. “Samuel?”, will react the liar, who invented an affair between her former brother-in-law and Luísa (Mariana Ximenes).

I came here because for eight years I’ve been wondering why you lied to Pilar. Why, Dolores, did you make it up that you saw me kissing the countess when it never happened?

The protagonist’s sister will be in shock with the framed, and Samuel will accuse her of racism. “I never understood why you invented that lie for Pilar. A lie that destroyed our future, our happiness. Why did you do this? Not to see your sister married to a black man? Was that the reason?” he will insist.

Dolores, however, will pass up the opportunity to fix the set-up orchestrated by Tonico and, embarrassed, will demand that Samuel leave his house.

The only new Globo soap opera on the air, Nos Tempos do Imperador takes place around 40 years after the events of Novo Mundo (2017). In addition to spoilers, the TV news also daily publishes the summaries of the six o’clock soap opera.

