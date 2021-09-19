Actor Luis Gustavo dies at the age of 87, in Itatiba (SP)

Actor Luis Gustavo died today, aged 87, as a result of complications from bowel cancer. The information was confirmed in a statement from TV Globo and by family members.

The interpreter of the eternal Mario Fofoca, from “Elas por Elas”, and Vavá, from “Sai de Baixo”, was married to Cris Botelho. The actor had two children: Luis Gustavo, from his relationship with Heloísa Vidal; and Jessica, the result of his marriage to actress Desireé Vignolli. He also leaves his granddaughter, Marina, and his nephews, who are also actors Tato gabus Mendes and Cassius gabus Mendes.

On social networks, Cássio lamented the death of Tatá, a nickname that accompanied Luis Gustavo throughout his life. “Luis Gustavo! I inform you that my dear Tatá died today, a victim of cancer! Rest in the light and in peace!!! Thank you for everything, my beloved uncle”. In solidarity, many artists paid tribute to the actor, also on social networks.

Trajectory

Of Spanish parents and born on February 2, 1934, in Gothenburg, Sweden, Luis Gustavo arrived in Brazil as a child and adopted São Paulo as a city of the heart. The actor spent the last few years living in Itatiba (SP).

He started his career working for five years behind the camera, being stage manager, lighting assistant and cameraman. Afterwards, he became assistant director for several programs, including the teleteatro TV de Vanguarda. It was there that, by chance, he made his acting debut, in the play “Mas Não Se Matam Cavalos”, by Horace McCoy.

His first soap opera was “Se o Mar Contasse”, on TV Tupi, in 1964. Also on the network, he acted in “O Sorriso de Helena”, “O Direito de Nascer”, “O Amor Tem a Woman’s Face” and “Estrelas no Floor”.

In theater, in 1967, he won the award for best actor at the APCT (São Paulo Association of Theater Critics) for his performance in “Quando the Param Machines”, by Plínio Marcos.