actress says Globo ‘is another’ and remembers Lula’s letter

Tássia Camargo restarted her life in Portugal, where she has lived in Lisbon with her son Pedro for four years. She, who presents herself today as a guest of the play “Os Profissionals”, sees at least a big difference between making soap operas in the country and on Globo, a station where she gained prominence as an actress and presenter.

“The difference is that on TV here in Portugal, people are still not numbers, but people, all with first and last names. And, of course, as in Brazil, there is a lot of quality work and very competent professionals. It’s not easy. a career as an actor and actress requires a lot of sacrifice,” he says.

I am very happy to be part of a generation that had so many renowned names in television drama, I learned a lot from all of them.

Last year, Tássia followed, even if from a distance, the news about the departure of veteran actors from Globo, such as Antônio Fagundes, Glória Menezes and Tarcísio Meira (1935-2021). For her, the station where she worked on soap operas such as “Selva de Pedra” (1986), “Tieta” (1989) and “O Cravo ea Rosa” (2000), in addition to being the first to command the extinct “Vídeo” Show” in 1983 was in the past.

“In my time, it was the [diretor] José Bonifácio de Oliveira Sobrinho, known as Boni, and after he left, TV Globo is another. In his day, people had first and last names. Today it’s just numbers, which is very sad,” he says.

Commenting on the decision to resign, the actress quotes a phrase from Tiago Leifert — who recently announced that he will leave Globo by the end of this year:

I built my career in theatre, at TV Bandeirantes and TV Globo, I am very grateful to them. But there comes a time when, as Tiago Leifert said recently, we need to fly.

Tássia Camargo as Elisa in ‘Tieta’ Image: Jorge Baumann/Globo

Criticism of Bolsonaro: “I insist on speaking up”

Outside the TV and the stage, Tássia is also known for taking a political stand. Criticism of the Jair Bolsonaro government (no party), is direct when declaring what he thinks about the President of the Republic:

In Portugal, there is a lot of talk about it [a política brasileira] and on almost every channel in Europe. Regardless of my political vision, my indignation is that this is a genocide and not a president, that I make a point of saying.

Emotion with Lula’s letter

Lula and Tássia Camargo in the actress’ Instagram post from 2019 Image: Reproduction/Instagram

Four years ago, after suffering a heart attack, Tássia Camargo was surprised with a letter from Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT). At the time, Lula was imprisoned in Curitiba on charges of corruption in the Guarujá triplex case — he was released in November 2019.

“I still have the letter, I was thrilled when I received it. At that time, I received the affection of many people who have been my friends for decades, and one of them was a letter from former president Lula,” he recalls.

In an excerpt of the letter, Lula wrote:

I heard you had a health problem. I was worried and hoping you’ll recover soon. You’re finally alright. I’m rooting for your success as a human person and as an artist. — former president Lula

“I was born again”

This is how Tássia Camargo defines the fact of having survived the heart attack. Nowadays, he says he does constant monitoring, such as check-up exams.

“I was born again. I am very grateful to Dr. Hélder Pereira and to the other professionals who attended me. I always had a very healthy diet, but the doctor explained that it is genetic and my father died of a heart attack”, he says.

The relationship with Brazilian and Portuguese fans

“The Portuguese public is more discreet, comes slowly and then asks if they can take a photo or not, but it has always been like that, since 1990, whether in Brazil or Portugal. People like to have records they admire, before asking for autographs, now they want selfies. I love receiving this affection from the public, I serve everyone. My career owes them to them too.”

Tássia Camargo in Portuguese comedy

Tássia will make a special appearance in “Os Professionals”, a comedy about the adventures and misadventures of the labor market. The Brazilian public will be able to watch the presentation online.

“The invitation came from the producer and actress of the play Abbadhia Vieira, who has already performed the show many times in Brazil, with great success. I gladly accepted, because I went to see the show and it is really wonderful”, he praises.

“The professionals”

When: September 18th (Saturday)

Time: 17h

Price to watch online: R$ 17.50 (+ R$ 2.50 fee)

For more information and ticket purchase, click here.