AES Brasil launches restricted share offering that could move nearly R$ 2 billion

THE AES Brazil (AESB3) launched a restricted share offering that can move almost R$ 2 billion, between the primary (money that will enter your cash) and secondary (which can be pocketed by the BNDES for the sale of the company’s shares in its possession).

The company had already informed, earlier this week, which hired investment banks to study a potential offer.

The operation was announced in the early hours of this Saturday (18), and involves the primary issue of 93 million common shares. If the demand for the shares exceeds this volume, a secondary offering of up to 42.53% of the main offering, equivalent to up to 39.5 million shares, may be carried out. These papers would be sold by BNDESPar, the participation arm of the BNDES.

According to the relevant fact, the company intends to use the resources of the primary supply to expand the generation of renewable energy.

The price for placing the shares will be defined by bookbuilding and should be disclosed on September 28th. Just as an illustration, AES Brasil itself estimates that, if the transaction were carried out at the closing price of the shares on yesterday’s trading session (R$ 13.60), it would move between R$ 1.3 billion (without additional shares) and R$ 1.8 billion (with the additional lot).

See the material fact disclosed by AES Brasil.