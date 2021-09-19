After BBB, Projota appears totally different and comments gaining weight

– Continues after the announcement –



The singer project used social media to comment on his physical and mental health after leaving BBB 21. That’s because on the afternoon of Saturday, September 18, the artist decided to open his heart and vented about the difficult times he is going through this year.

Thus, Projota, 35, explained that 2021 has not been an easy year, neither for him nor for his family. The singer lost his grandmother, Dona Lourdes, in June, on the same day as his mother, who died when the artist was 9, and revealed that he gained 15 kilos.

“After 2 years without cutting my hair properly due to the pandemic, I went today! Because now I’m fine! Because I feel ready for another one! And I even made a streak in my hair that I had never done before, and for you it might not be a big deal, but for me it means that I crossed out the main item on my to-do list for this year, and that item said: EXCEED!”, explained.

Thus, the singer continued to vent on Instagram and revealed that he spent a period taking care of himself and enjoying his family.

“I spent a few months taking care of myself on the inside, and I ended up forgetting to take care of the outside, not forgetting, I think there was so much mess in the room and dishes in the sink, I didn’t have enough hands to clean the outside of the house, You know? For a few months now I’ve been getting messages from close friends asking me if I’m ok! Like that meme ‘e out of storie? Are you okay?’…” he said.

Furthermore, even in his publication Projota, he comments on how difficult it was to lose his mother and then his grandmother. “Yeah, I wasn’t fine. And I couldn’t be, this year hasn’t been easy. Every month a bomb! Sometimes I demanded to get over it right away, ‘Come on Tiago, raise your head, respect your story’, and I had to say to myself: ‘Brother, I lost my mother this year!’ The second time! I had the right to be unwell.”, he commented.

However, he continued: “They say that what doesn’t kill, gets fat! Because I gained 15 kilos. For anxiety, anguish, fear, I don’t know. But I respected my time, I don’t even talk about it much here, I preferred to talk about my art and made an album about it. I stuck to what makes me most good, my family! That’s why my Instagram became practically an eternal Marieva show! Until one day I woke up again! I started taking care of myself, running, eating better, and now I’m on the path to seeking my best shape again, I’m on the way, respecting myself and going at my pace.”