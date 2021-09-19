After breaking up with Gabriel Medina, the surfer’s mother closes his institute

Another chapter moves the Medina family fight. And this time, the consequences go beyond the family barrier. Simone Medina, Gabriel’s mother, who took care of the Institute that bears her son’s name, decided to close the project for good.

According to residents of Maresias, a city on the coast of São Paulo, where the project’s headquarters were located, the dismantling of the site began on Wednesday (15), the day after Gabriel won his third surfing world championship. Also according to people close to the family, Simone claims that the land on which the Institute was located is in her name and that is why she decided to end the project.

On social networks it is common to see comments from people complaining about the lack of posts, instagram for example is not updated since 2020. In addition, there are also comments saying that it was already out of order.

The Institute’s objective was to promote education and sport for underprivileged children, including surfing lessons, in addition to making food basket donations and sponsoring athletes.

The official website is also down. We went to Simone Medina to find out about the closure, but got no feedback.

The column hopes that this is not definitive, remembering that the people who were helped by the project have nothing to do with the Medina family’s fight.