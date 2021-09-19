After dating, Paolla Oliveira goes after Diogo Nogueira in a show and takes action

the dating of Diogo Nogueira with Paolla Oliveira is increasingly serious and the actress is accompanying the musician in various shows. That’s what happened this Friday (17) in Rio de Janeiro.

In this ocasion, David Brazil released images of the duo in a fun moment that was recorded, playing a prank on the promoter and leaving fans delighted with the kisses they exchanged.

“Disappointment, see”, wrote David in the caption, after being “exchanged” by Paolla by the artist. According to UOL, Diogo even exalted the actress on the stage of the show, pointing to her in the audience. “Someone came into my life, a wonderful person, an amazing woman. That only brought me happiness. For me, one of the greatest actresses in this country. And I made a song for her. I’ll sing a little excerpt”, shot. On the same day, he participated in the Encontro com Fátima Bernardes on Globo, and ended up revealing a little more about his early relationship with the actress.

At the time, he said that when he went to meet the famous woman for the first time, he thought he was being trolled, since he was a big fan of her work. Who made the connection between them was little mum:

“We had already crossed paths here on Rede Globo, it was at Faustão, we were the jury of a painting. I crossed two or three times. But the day it really happened, I got a call from Mumuzinho, he was super happy saying he had to introduce someone and he said who he was. It’s not possible, is it true, I thought it was a joke. We talked until the day we met and such, dinner, I made a little plate with pasta and shrimp, neighbor”.

Fátima suggested that he continue making dishes for her and the singer replied:

“I do it, you may ask, I do it and take care of it. I made a song for her. Flor de caña, she was enchanted, I call it flor de canha, pretty girl, she is a very strong woman, a warrior, she likes to join her family, very simple, one of the greatest actresses in this country. I just have to thank daddy from heaven. I think I’m in love, completely surrendered”.

He also insisted on singing the song live and, in the sequence, Paolla Oliveira herself appeared in a video, wishing the presenter a happy birthday, who turned 59 years old.

“By the way, you are very well accompanied around. I would love to celebrate my birthday with this special guest,” shot the actress.

Check out: