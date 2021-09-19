After days on the alert, Cumbre Vieja volcano erupts in the Canary Islands

After a week of alert, the Cumbre Vieja volcano erupted in the Canary Islands late this Sunday morning (19). At around 11:15 am in Brazil and at 3:15 pm local time, authorities announced the start of the eruption.

Earlier this Sunday, the government of the Canary Islands announced that the volcano was with “maximum activity level”. However, despite having frightened Bahians in the last week, even with the eruption, the chances of a tsunami capable of affecting Bahia and the northeast coast are extremely low.

For such an event to have a better chance of happening, researchers explained to CORREIO that it would be necessary for “part of the archipelago to flow into the sea”. This would generate a wave of great proportions propagating in the ocean.

In addition, this same volcano has erupted other times and has never caused any tsunami, as the scientists reinforced.

This Sunday, the seismic activity was intensified, reaching surface manifestations such as noise and vibrations. Therefore, the government of the Canary Islands recommended that measures be intensified to remove the population at risk. People with reduced mobility were evacuated from the site.