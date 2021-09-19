After defending the use of a vibrator, Angelica reveals that Luciano Huck was attacked

In an interview with Veja Rio published this Friday (9/17), presenter Angélica once again commented on the repercussion of her speech defending the use of vibrators. According to the blonde, her husband, Luciano Huck, was attacked after she said that using the sexual accessory was “life”.

“I heard macho comments saying that the woman uses a vibrator because the husband can’t handle it. On the contrary, I believe that this way he shows that he is much more sure of himself”, defended the star, still commenting on the taboo on the sex toy.

She also shared details of living with Huck, who would have gotten even better during the Covid-19 pandemic.

“I know that for many couples the quarantine was one of terror and panic, but for us it provided a moment of reconnection. We found that we were right together, right in the same space. Of course, living in a big house, when the animal caught on, I would go to one corner and Luciano to the other”, he said.

