After increasing income with pejotization, the middle class misses the CLT – 18/09/2021 – Market

Five years ago, the advertiser Maurício Nisi Gonçalves, 52 years old, did not think twice about leaving his job under the CLT (Consolidation of Labor Laws) regime at a publishing house to open his own company, and thus continue providing design and graphic production services to the ex-boss.

“I wanted a salary increase and the company did not agree, because it would increase its costs. But it was agreed that I would open the company and provide services”, says Maurício, who has seen his monthly income double since then, reaching R$ 20 thousand. He increased the number of clients, some with fixed contracts, and diversified his services, moving into art for social media.

But the costs also rose — a lot. In addition to the taxes of a presumed profit company (15% of gross income) and expenses with the accountant, he pays R$3,500 for the family health plan and a pension plan of R$900 for himself and his children.

In order not to lose clients, Maurício subcontracts two other graphic designers for occasional work. But his main steady job, which provides R$7,000 a month, has just changed hands: the company was acquired by another group. And the new owner has already signaled that he wants to make Mauricio a CLT worker.

“If I don’t accept, I will lose more than a third of my income”, says he, who misses vacations, the 13th salary and the benefits of a job with a formal contract.

“I work more now, but I have flexible hours, I can take the children to and from school, for example. But the company has already signaled that the work will be hybrid, which counts for a lot to me.”

Maurício’s example says a lot about the new labor relations experienced by the middle class in Brazil. With rare exceptions —concentrated in the technology and finance sectors—, this workforce that sells its intellectual knowledge finds less and less formal job openings in the market and sees the precariousness of their working conditions grow.

To these professionals, companies usually offer a contract with higher earnings compared to a worker under the CLT regime. While the private sector no longer bears the taxes of formal employment, workers start a company and start paying their taxes, accountant and all the benefits that would be included in a formal work package, such as health insurance and life insurance .

In addition to often undergoing a strenuous journey, on which there is no regulation, these professionals do not have the “forced savings” of the FGTS (Guarantee Fund for Length of Service), equivalent to 8% of the salary, which serves as financial aid in case of dismissal or to be used to buy a house.

“The truth is that we earn more [que um CLT], but never keep it,” says lawyer Patrícia [nome fictício], 43 years. With a gross monthly income of R$12,000, she formed an Individual Law Firm, a legal figure for the profession, which allows earnings of up to R$180,000 a year. The value is higher than that allowed today for the individual micro-entrepreneur, the MEI, which is at R$ 81,000 per year, but which should increase to R$ 130 thousand per year with new legislation.

At the law firm where she works, Patrícia receives 13th salary and vacations, including a one-third bonus. “But I don’t have FGTS, nor do I pay a pension plan”, he says. Through her company, she purchased a health plan for herself, her husband and son for just over R$2,000 a month. It also pays for an individual life insurance of R$500.

From his work comes the only fixed remuneration in the house, since her husband, an electrical engineer, was fired about two years ago from a telecommunications company and has been providing services ever since. “We need a fixed monthly fee”, she says about her husband. But Patrícia believes that the labor market is undergoing a moment of transformation and that it is up to the professional to create his own guarantees.

In the opinion of specialist in labor law André de Melo Ribeiro, from Dias Carneiro Advogados, the phenomenon of the “gig economy” — or economy of jobs, which started in the technology sector with platforms like Uber, which promised that each one would be his boss — spilled over into the most different areas and reached the intellectualized middle class.

“It is a fact that we will have less and less formal employment as we know it under the CLT regime, a model created in the 1940s that is increasingly distant”, says Ribeiro. “But it is necessary that the legislation encompass these new ways of intellectual production to guarantee decent work, as recommended by the ILO [Organização Internacional do Trabalho]”, he says. “The law has to reflect the values ​​of society”.

The expert recalls that the CLT (Consolidation of Labor Laws) is very clear: a corporate service provider does not submit to a fixed monthly remuneration, does not meet the schedule and does not use equipment from the contracting company, since these premises characterize a job formal.

“If the work provided by the PJ is not a supplement to the income, on the contrary, the PJ’s income depends on that work, it is a disguised employment relationship.”

That’s what happened to journalist Joana (fictitious name), 48 years old. As a legal entity, she has a fixed contract of R$5,000 with a communication agency, with the right to 21 days of vacation. To increase her monthly income to R$ 9,000, she accepts “jobs” from the agency, tasks that should have been punctual, but have become fixed.

Half of the month, their journey lasts an average of 15 hours a day. In the other half, 12 hours. Among the “jobs” are shifts on weekends — she performs three a month, one of which is already included in the R$5,000 package.

“The labor reform made the agency very comfortable to explore more the figure of the PJ”, she says, referring to her status as a legal entity. Joana was always very afraid of having an accident at work. Even before the pandemic, she had to arrive at the agency at 4 am, in the west side of São Paulo. A colleague who used to arrive a little later was murdered during an attempted robbery on his way to work.

“The company has not paid any compensation to the family, who are still claiming their rights in court”, says Joana, who is now in a home office.

“I’ve reached my limit, I can’t do it anymore. Arc with taxes, with the accountant, I don’t have life insurance or private pension. I need to pay my apartment payment, but I decided to leave for a CLT job, which offers 22% less, in order to have some quality of life.”

The “disguises” of this precariousness of work can be found even in the public sector. Amanda Lopes, 39, has been working for eight years as a temporary teacher in the state public schools in São Paulo. Graduated in administration and cinema, with a master’s degree also in cinema, she earns R$ 2,500 monthly as an arts teacher, for a journey of 32 hours per week.

“The state hasn’t opened vacancies for a few years,” she says, who in theory would need to have a bachelor’s degree instead of a bachelor’s degree to teach. “The contract is renewed annually, without any adjustment in remuneration”, says Amanda, who also does not have the same benefits as permanent teachers.

“While they are entitled to 30 absences per year, my limit is six absences.”

With the termination of a previous job, Amanda, who is transgender, set up a content producer, Mulheres Audiovisual. As the business has not yet taken off, she became an application driver, from 6 pm to 11 pm.

“I would love to be employed under the CLT regime, so I wouldn’t have to do Uber,” she says.

For André de Melo Ribeiro, the new standard requires from legislators some level of protection for those who are CLT and for all those who are not. “Even because the future that is being drawn is a remuneration of, at most, two minimum wages in retirement.”

Economist Fernando de Holanda Barbosa Filho, a researcher at the Ibre-FGV (Brazilian Institute of Economics at the Getulio Vargas Foundation), agrees. “Since 2015, the dynamics of the labor market has been mostly guided by the informal market”, he says, noting that not every PJ worker is precarious.

“Some prefer, so as not to have ties”, he says.

According to the researcher, the legislation still does not have an answer for what to do with those who do not have a formal contract – there are almost 25 million self-employed workers in the country, most of them informally, according to the IBGE.

RIbeiro recalls that changes in the world of work were already underway before the pandemic, but were accelerated by Covid-19. “The conditions for remote work, for example, are not defined. And many people will continue in this format or, at least, in the hybrid”, he says. “But managers are not prepared to deal with this new reality.”

According to the expert, many managers believe that working from home means being available 24 hours a day, seven days a week for the company. “This doesn’t work, it’s generating more and more cases of burnout, depression and psychiatric problems.”