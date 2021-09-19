After special work, Kenedy improves physical levels and is closer to his debut for Flamengo | Flamengo

After being submitted to a physical reconditioning plan elaborated by Flamengo, Kenedy is closer to being available to debut. The attacker increased strength levels, decreased fat percentage and increased muscle mass, but care continues with pre- and post-training activities.

1 of 2 Kenedy during Flamengo training at Ninho — Photo: Marcelo Cortes/Flamengo Kenedy during Flamengo training at Ninho — Photo: Marcelo Cortes/Flamengo

Because of Chelsea’s departure and Covid’s quarantine, Kenedy was inactive for about 15 days before starting activities at Flamengo. Evaluations indicated that he needed special attention before being able to take the field.

Flamengo’s Health and High Performance manager, Márcio Tannure, and physical trainer Alexandre Sanz prepared a special plan for Kenedy, who was receptive. He also received an individualized diet from nutritionist Douglas Oliveira to speed up the process.

The first week was full-time training, including the weekend, with an emphasis on the physical part. In the second week, technical activities were included with the rest of the group.

With evolution, Kenedy is getting closer to making his debut, but he is still in the final process of physical reconditioning. The attacker already responds much better to payloads where it is required.