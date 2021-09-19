After ten years, restoration of Copan is close to starting in SP – News

After ten years of negotiations, the restoration of Copan is closer to starting and, finally, enabling the removal of the canvas that hides much of the iconic façade. The project presented by a company hired by the condominium was partially approved and called “excellent” by Organs municipal heritage bodies, with the final version to be delivered later this year.

Created by Oscar Niemeyer, with the collaboration of Carlos Lemos, the building completes 70 years since construction began next year. Throughout the 2000s, it has been living with façade maintenance problems, such as leaks, falling tiles, disfigurement, detachment of concrete and even exposure of the armor, which was found in reports and denounced to heritage bodies.

Although the new project was well received by the DPH (Department of Historical Heritage) and Conpresp (Municipal Council for the Preservation of the Historical, Cultural and Environmental Heritage of the City of São Paulo), the Copan manager is cautious when talking about the situation. Responsible for the condominium since 1993, Affonso Celso Prazeres de Oliveira says he is still looking for partnerships for the work, as he only has a part of the millions of reais of funding. There is no start date yet.

Municipal heritage bodies have highlighted, however, that at least the most emergency measures need to be initiated soon. At a Conpresp meeting in August, an excerpt of the project was highlighted. “Although the survey does not point out structural risks for the building, in some points, such as the pillars of the south façade and service stairs, it is possible to verify critical points, with a high degree of deterioration of the concrete and its reinforcement, which need urgent treatment” .

At the time, the proposal was unanimously approved, with the requirement to present reports of the stages of emergency works. The architect Valdir Arruda, from DPH, even explained that proposals from years ago were not accepted because they involved materials that were very far from the original, such as shiny glass tiles. In addition, they only covered the façade facing Avenida Ipiranga, while the new one covers the entire external area.

In November 2019, the council had agreed to deliver the project in March of the following year – but with the pandemic, the deadline was not met. Although it is one of Niemeyer’s best-known works, the building is listed only at the municipal level (since 2012) and there is no preservation process under study at the state and federal levels (according to the Department of Culture and IPHAN). Therefore, from the point of view of heritage (which does not include other permissions for works), restoration only depends on the release of Conpresp and DPH.

Pathologies. A diagnosis made in 2019 identified different pathologies in the set. Among them, “erroneous interventions” that disfigure the facade, corrosion of the armor, cracks, infiltrations, biological colonies and concrete disintegration, among others.

“Most of the problems are the result of the age of the building, lack of maintenance and some possible executive failures (…). The presence of humidity is a factor that ends up aggravating the pathological manifestations, extending the cycle of degradation”. And the progressive fall of the coating, “which worked as a protective barrier to the concrete, allows the entry of moisture”, says the survey.

Based on the material and on its own assessments, Instituto Pedra prepared the restoration project with separate measures between emergencies (in order to guarantee the safety of the building and of residents, employees and visitors) and medium and long term measures. Among those that can be immediately applied are the recovery of façade coatings and the waterproofing of the marquee. The project also suggests the resumption of annual monitoring of foundations. This is because the diagnosis pointed out that the cracks in the main façade possibly result from the already known sinking of the building (a problem identified during construction).

In the medium term, Copan will need to deal with the mischaracterization committed by the apartment owners, who exchanged glass for completely different materials (colored or matte), removed cobogós, created non-existent windows, installed air conditioning over the louvers and even closed open areas with bricks. All interventions will have to be reversed later. Another indication is the removal of the bars that surround the external stairs that give access to the terrace. The indication is the exchange for a structure with transparent closing, in order to facilitate the visualization of the original project.

Architect-coordinator at Instituto Pedra, Mariana Victor remembers that the project is intended to be “conservative”, to solve what needs to be fixed. The current phase of the work, he says, is one of technical drawings, quantification of services and a budget. It is estimated that the emergency works will take from one and a half to two years, depending on the investment capacity of the condominium. According to the architect, the building will be able to function normally during the works.

