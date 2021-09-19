Agnaldo falls to Domênico’s bluff and delivers Sandra Helena · TV News

Agnaldo (João Baldasserini) will deliver Sandra Helena (Nanda Costa) to the police in Pega Pega. The former receptionist will be tricked by Domênico (Marcos Veras) and will end up revealing the participation of his beloved in the robbery of Carioca Palace in Globo’s seven o’clock soap opera.

In Claudia Souto’s serial, the former chambermaid will enter the authorities’ radar and will have her lies unmasked by Eric (Mateus Solano). To catch the spur of the moment, Antonia’s partner (Vanessa Giácomo) will decide to interrogate the trapped thief.

In the scenes planned to go aired next Monday (20), the inspector will surprise Agnaldo in jail. “I only came because they said it was Sandra Helena”, the boy will say. “The house fell to her. We already know that she was with you at the Carioca Palace robbery”, the agent will bluff.

Júlio’s friend (Thiago Martins) will defend his girlfriend and will not realize that he has fallen into a trap: “Sandroca is not to blame for anything. She only got into this because she thought she was pregnant. We thought that Dr. Eric was going to sell the hotel after he bought it. Everyone started talking about it, that we were going to the streets.”

Domênico will then wind up to discover more details. “It makes sense, his business is investments, buying and selling these things,” the police officer will comment. “With Sandra Helena pregnant, I was unemployed… How were we going to take care of our little boy? Understand? That’s why she convinced me to participate”, the prisoner will say.

Agnaldo talks to Domenico in the soap opera

Against the wall

“Did you know of the suspected pregnancy?”, will question the character of Marcos Veras. “No, I only found out after the robbery, when she realized it was a false alarm”, will claim Wanderley’s brother (Bernardo Marinho).

“So she convinced Julio too?” the agent will press. “Júlio didn’t even want to participate. Until the last minute, he told us not to do that. But then with the eviction order, his aunts would end up on the street,” explained Agnaldo.

The inspector will throw one more bait: “It was Sandra Helena who planned everything, right? She was the brains behind the robbery.” At that moment, the former receptionist will realize that he has said too much and will ask what his lover told the police. “She hasn’t said anything yet,” Domênico will reveal, pleased that the setup has worked.

“But you said that the house fell, that they had already discovered all of her participation in the robbery”, will counteract João Baldasserini’s character. “We haven’t caught her yet,” the law’s defender will warn. “I don’t want to say anything else, I don’t want to harm Sandroca”, will cry the inmate. “What have I done?” he will lament when he is left alone.

Pega Pega (2017) won a “special edition” to fill the hole left after the final stretch of Salve-se Quem Poder. Como Mais Vida, Melhor, the next unpublished soap opera in the 7pm range, was postponed because it is being recorded with security protocols that slow down the execution process.

Subscribe to the channel TV news on YouTube and watch videos with revelations of what will happen in Império and other soap operas.