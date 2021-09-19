Alagoas already registers 12 cases of the Delta variant of the coronavirus, according to MS bulletin

Alagoas has already registered 12 cases of infection by the Delta variant of the new coronavirus, according to the special epidemiological bulletin of the Ministry of Health, of the 36th epidemiological week. According to the data, Alagoas is the third state in the Northeast in number of confirmed cases, and it is only behind Paraíba, which has so far confirmed 127 cases, and Ceará, which has already registered 122 cases.

Altogether, Alagoas has already reported 361 cases of contagion by variants, 348 by the Gamma variant, 1 by the Alpha variant, in addition to 12 by Delta. Earlier this month, Alagoas had reported only 5 cases of the Delta variant.

According to the results reported in the special epidemiological bulletin of the Ministry of Health, in the period between January 3 and September 11, 2021, when epidemiological week 36 ended, 24,185 Covid-19 case records were observed due to attention and/or concern variants (VOC) and their respective sublines in Brazil.

According to the Ministry of Health, the Delta variant is yet another variant of the initial Alpha lineage (originated in the UK), which was discovered in India and which has rapidly expanded around the world. The problem with the Delta variant is its high transferability. As a comparison, each person infected with the Alpha variant, infected three more, the Delta is probably double or more than that.