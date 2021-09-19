Alagoas has 237,621 cases of Covid-19 and 6,165 deaths from the disease

The Epidemiological Bulletin of the State Department of Health (Sesau), this Saturday (9/18), confirms 142 new cases of Covid-19 in Alagoas. Thus, the state has a total of 237,621 confirmed cases of the new coronavirus so far, of which 449 are in home isolation. Another 230,771 patients have already completed the isolation period, have no more symptoms and, therefore, have recovered from the disease. There are 5,472 cases under epidemiological investigation. Four deaths were registered in Alagoas territory. With that, Alagoas has 6,165 deaths by Covid-19.

Confirmed cases of people with Covid-19 are distributed in 102 municipalities in Alagoas. Regarding the total number of deaths in Alagoas, 6,165 deaths are confirmed by Covid-19, but eight of them were of people residing in Pernambuco, São Paulo, Santa Catarina and Bahia, with six men and two women as victims. Of the 6,157 deaths of people residing in Alagoas, 3,406 were male and 2,751 female. There were 2,685 people who lived in Maceió and the other 3,472 lived in the interior of the state, according to Sesau’s Center for Strategic Health Surveillance Information (Cievs). To access the epidemiological bulletin, just click on this link and download data from Covid-19.

Deaths – In this Saturday’s bulletin (9/18), four more deaths were confirmed, in the laboratory, because of the new coronavirus, with two victims in the capital of Alagoas and two in the interior of the state. The victims of Maceió were two men, 46 and 64 years old. The 46-year-old man had HIV and died at the Dr Helvio Auto School Hospital (HEHA) in Maceió; and the 64-year-old man also had HIV, was diabetic, had heart disease and died at the Dr Helvio Auto School Hospital (HEHA), in Maceió.

Regarding the two victims who lived in the interior of the state, there were two men aged 43 and 77 years. The 43-year-old man was from Taquarana, had no comorbidities and died at the Agreste Emergency Hospital (HEA), in Arapiraca; and the 77-year-old man lived in Girau do Ponciano, he was hypertensive and also died at the Emergency Hospital of Agreste (HEA), in Arapiraca.

State Covid-19 Beds – Of the 538 beds created by the State Department of Health (Sesau) to exclusively serve patients with suspected and confirmed infection by the new coronavirus, 104 were occupied until 4 pm on Friday (9/17), which corresponds to 19% of the total. Currently, 47 patients are in ICU beds, one occupying an Intermediate bed and 56 nursing beds. To monitor the evolution of the occupancy of beds exclusive to Covid-19, access http://www.alagoascontraocoronavirus.al.gov.br/