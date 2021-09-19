Almost 600 thousand companies close their doors and hinder job recovery – 18/09/2021 – Market

​As a result of the pandemic, Brazil lost nearly 600,000 employers in the span of two years, according to data from the Continuous National Household Survey (PNAD).

The situation worries specialists due to the multiplier effect on the labor market: when a company closes its doors, the income of more than one person (boss and employees) is put at risk.

In the second quarter of 2019, before the health crisis, the country had 4.369 million employers. It was the highest mark for the period from April to June in the historical series, with data from 2012 on.

The point is that, due to the pandemic, the number began to fall in 2020, reaching 3.788 million in the second quarter of 2021.

The most recent result, compared to the same period of 2019, corresponds to a decrease of 13.3% — or 581.3 thousand employers less in two years.

The reduction in percentage terms was second only to that registered in the category of domestic workers, which was 18.3%. The IBGE (Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics) is responsible for preparing the Pnad Contínua.

The recovery of employers is considered essential for the opening of new jobs in the country. Between the second quarter of 2019 and the same period of 2021, the number of employees in the private sector dropped 10.1%, from 44.7 million to 40.2 million. The reduction was 4.5 million vacancies.

“We know how bureaucratic the task of establishing oneself as an employer in the country is, because there are obstacles, and we have seen a drop in the group related to the pandemic”, says Sergio Firpo, professor of economics at Insper.

“The point is that, when leaving their activity, the employer no longer employs someone. This has a multiplier effect on his and other workers’ income.”

Experts point out that, in periods of crisis, smaller businesses tend to be the most affected. Compared to large companies, companies with fewer employees tend to have a limited financial reserve to withstand shocks such as Covid-19, and access to credit is also more difficult.

PNAD microdata collected by sheet illustrate this trend. Smaller entrepreneurs, more numerous in the country, caused the loss of business during the pandemic.

In the second quarter of 2019, Brazil had 3.198 million employers with one to five employees. They represented 73.2% of the total at the time. In the same period of 2021, the number dropped to 2.731 million (72.1% of the total).

This means that, of the 581.3 thousand employers lost in the interval, 467.4 thousand (or 80.4%) had from one to five employees.

“There is a domino effect. The closure of a company ends up reflecting not only on the employer, but also on other people who depend on that business”, says Bruno Ottoni, a researcher at the IDados consultancy.

Before the Covid-19 crisis, Caio Matos, 35, ran three restaurants in malls in São Paulo, Atibaia (SP) and Pouso Alegre (MG). With business paralyzed by restrictions in the pandemic, decided to close the units in June last year. The restaurants had 18 employees.

“The situation was very delicate, not least because they were stores in malls. I had just assembled one of the units. I sat down with my wife, we decided to close down, pay the employees’ rights and try to get back into the job market”, he says.

Matos had to change his field of expertise and, to his relief, was able to get a quick replacement. He recalls that, in June 2020, he received an invitation from an acquaintance to work in the commercial sector of a company in the photovoltaic energy sector in Pouso Alegre.

After accepting the proposal, he took courses to adapt to the new role. Matos says that he managed to pay off debts and that he is happy with his new job. For now, he doesn’t plan on becoming an employer again. “I intend to continue for a long time in the work I’m in”, he says.

Specialists point out that the resumption in the number of employers – which, in turn, will pull that of employees – depends on a firmer reaction from the economy as a whole. The attempt to recover, however, is threatened by risks such as the escalation of inflation and the political crisis.

Financial institutions already predict GDP (Gross Domestic Product) below 1% in 2022.

Given this situation, the creation of measures that facilitate access to credit for entrepreneurs is a path that needs to be thought of in the country, suggest specialists.

“Issues related to the granting of microcredit are very important. With interest rates going up again, things get complicated for the small employer”, says Firpo.

Ottoni goes along the same lines. “The credit issue is relevant. It is not simply about giving money to micro-entrepreneurs, but also thinking about policies that accompany business development. When it comes to public policies, it is necessary to analyze what empirical evidence exists.”

Before the pandemic, between 2017 and 2019, the number of employers was on the rise in Brazil. In the second quarter of 2017, there were 4.173 million in this condition. The amount increased 4.7% (more 196 thousand) to reach 4.369 million in the second quarter of 2019.

In partnership with two partners, entrepreneur Gisele Paixão Barthar, 42, inaugurated, on the eve of the pandemic, in the center of the Rio de Janeiro, a clothing and accessories store that sought to enhance Afro culture.

Business was doing well after opening in November 2019, but the arrival of the coronavirus, in the first quarter of 2020, reversed the scenario. With the restrictions imposed by the crisis, the store, which had one person as an employee, was paralyzed for four months over the past year, recalls Gisele.

According to her, even with the reopening of activities, the movement of customers through the central region of Rio has not returned to the level prior to the pandemic. The situation forced the definitive closure of the space this year.

“We even reopened last year, but other stores and companies that were close by closed or stayed in home office. This emptied our clientele”, he says.

The entrepreneur now has new plans. She plans to resume sales online soon, with the support of the partners, but without employees, at least initially.

“Our goal is to restructure the store, re-disclose and sell our products, which are copyright.”