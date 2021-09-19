An increasingly green and digital future – Politics

This Wednesday, the 15th, the president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, gave his annual “State of the Union” speech. Amid various topics, the idea that has been at the core of his speeches and recent interviews stood out: taking Europe to an increasingly “green” and “digital” future.

The two words summarize the main lines of politics and economics in the future. It is not possible to escape the digital revolution that, in the last 30 years, has transformed the world. For some time now, the list of the top companies on the planet has not been headed by oil companies or retailers. Apple, Google, Microsoft, Amazon and Facebook take turns in the top five. Three based in California, two in the Seattle region, all American – the United States leads the digital revolution.

Europe, for its part, wants to be a leader in the transition to a green economy. It is, above all, a political project. “There are some values ​​that have become transnational, and preserving the planet is one of them,” says Cesar Rodríguez-Garavito, a professor at New York University (NYU). Combating climate change requires collaboration between countries. There is nothing more natural than a union of nations kicking off.

Cut over the last four years, the “European Green Deal” is ambitious. Following its guidelines, businesses related to oil extraction and gasoline car manufacturing will cease to exist until the middle of the next decade. The idea is to create virtuous circles. An example: giants like the Swedish Ikea, a brand of furniture stores, only work with certified wood suppliers. The objective is to make unfeasible, in the global chain, those who do not follow the sustainable rules.

In a new economy with shared values, politics is also being reinvented. There is a growing role of transnational civil society. It brings together actors from different countries and acts in a network, making use of technology resources. As in Von der Leyen’s speech, the words “green” and “digital” go hand in hand.

In one of the main recent books on the subject, Rising the Populist Challenge, Rodríguez-Garavito shows how such networks incorporate not only non-governmental organizations but also universities and the independent press. Each one in its role, having knowledge as a weapon. It is up to journalists to bring out the facts that guarantee a high level debate.

Rodríguez-Garavito is the interviewee for this week’s minipodcast. The book organized by him also describes the reaction to this new way – digital, green, collaborative and globalized – of thinking about politics and the economy. Left and right populists – from the Ecuadorian Rafael Correa to the brazilian Jair Bolsonaro, passing through the indian Narendra Modi – oppose or oppose the new world that is emerging. They put civil society networks – especially environmentalists – in the role of enemies, attacking their reputation and undermining their livelihoods.

A survey shows that 86% of Brazilians aged between 16 and 24 are concerned about climate change. Rodríguez-Garavito recalls that the environmental cause is the strongest among young people. This is bad news for politicians who demonize civil society. As the smart world moves forward, they trap their countries in the mire of backwardness – and lose, along the way, their connection with the voters of the future.

To know more

Mini-podcast with Cesar Rodríguez-Garavito

Book “Rising to the populist challege”, by Cesar Rodríguez-Garavito (link to open PDF)

Speech by Ursula von der Leyen on the European “state of the union”

Estadão’s report on youth and climate change

WRITER, PROFESSOR AT FAAP AND DOCTORATE IN POLITICAL SCIENCE AT THE UNIVERSITY OF LISBON