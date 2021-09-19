Ana Paula Renault detonates Tiago Leifert and reveals that she was blocked by Boninho

The presenter of ‘Fofocalizador’, Ana Paula Renault participated in the Raul Gil Program this Saturday (18), in the frame “For Whom Do You Take the Hat?”, the communicator detonated presenter Tiago Leifert and told that she was blocked by TV Globo director Boninho. For those who don’t remember, Ana Paula Renault participated in Big Brother Brasil in 2016.

The blonde tipped her hat to the BBB director, but said she was blocked by him on Twitter: “He blocked me on Twitter. And look, I did the Video Show after Big Brother. Unblock me”, asked the host of Silvio Santos’ channel. In 2016, Renault and Boninho had a fight over social networks.

The confusion began when the director of Globo’s reality show rebutted an internet user critic who complained about the casting of Tiago Leifert as Pedro Bial’s replacement in Big Brother Brasil that same year: “Federal dislike of Titi”, complained an internet user. Nice replied: “Tau is just changing the channel. This is open TV. You don’t pay and decide! Kisses”.

Ana Paula Renault decided to give a glimpse into history and declared: “OK! Clear!!! Nobody is obligated to anything but the audience is necessary to keep any program on the air… And it’s us, the people, who give that audience”, highlighted. “I can’t believe you’re going to fight me too”, Ana Furtado’s husband was surprised.

“Fight? Me? Ñ ​​I do these things. We’re just talking seriously. But I am open to proposals. Be on Rede Globo”, completed Renault at the time. Even blocked on social media, the blonde took her hat off to the BBB director. In addition to Boninho, Ana Paula also took her hat off to other famous Globo stars.

Among them was BBB21 champion Juliette Freire, who was highly praised by Renault: “She is wonderful, from Paraíba, right?. Male woman, yes sir”, he said. “I like her. I think she fulfilled the role very well, she inspired a lot of people, now she has even launched into a musical career”, praised the presenter of SBT.

Another famous Globo company that was praised by Ana Paula Renault was Jornal Hoje anchor, Maju Coutinho, who rebutted racist comments as soon as she took over the news program: “Wonderful journalist. In addition to being beautiful, she is super competent. Brazil is a racist country, even more so with a woman”.

But the praise for the globals stopped there. When asked by veteran SBT presenter, if he would take his hat off to presenter Tiago Leifert, Renault was decisive: “The thing is, his talent for television is undeniable, so much so that he revealed himself in sports and is in entertainment commanding any product masterfully, in a super dignified way. But when I was at the BBB, a serious episode happened”, said.

“He sided with a pedophile and hasn’t apologized to me until now. This guy, who is now in prison, used to sit by the bathroom to watch the women take a shower. I think Leifert at that time had no idea that he would run the program”, finished Ana Paula Renault.