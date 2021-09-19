ANAC data indicate 51% fewer passengers on Itapemirim’s flights than it announced

Itapemirim Airbus A320





We have been following the movements of Itapemirim Transportes Aéreos since the newest airline to take off in Brazil debuted its commercial passenger transport flights.

With July 2021 as its first full month of operations, the company posted good numbers for its start amid the Covid-19 crisis, totaling 38,841 customers on 423 domestic flights carried out, with an average occupancy (load factor) of 62%.

(Note: considering 423 flights with 162 seats, 68,526 seats are offered, so that the 38,841 passengers result in 56.7% occupancy. We do not understand the value of 62% presented by the company.)

Finally, last Friday, September 17, the company published its August traffic results: 79,529 customers transported on 721 flights carried out in the month, and an average occupancy of 70%.

(Again, considering 721 flights with 162 seats, 116,802 seats are offered, so that the 79,529 passengers result in 68.1%. This time, closer to the published value, but still not consistent.)

With this, the company has a total of 118,370 passengers announced in 1,144 departures in the consolidated for the two months. With its planes having the 162 seats mentioned above, 185,328 seats were offered in July and August, or about 64% occupancy.

However, despite the inconsistencies in occupancy rates, what is most striking is a huge difference between the total number of passengers announced by Itapemirim and the figure presented by the National Civil Aviation Agency (ANAC) system.

For the month of July, while ITA presented a total of 38,841 customers mentioned above, ANAC’s data point to 19,044 paying passengers, that is, less than half (51% less) than the company’s number.

Source: ANAC – Consultation on September 17, 2021

While in other Brazilian companies the values ​​are usually quite aligned between the company and ANAC, the discrepancy at Itapemirim raises questions about what could have happened for such a big difference. More than half of the customers were not paying passengers? Wrong data was passed to ANAC? Did ANAC publish incorrect numbers?





In order to better understand the situation, we requested a clarification from Itapemirim Transportes Aéreos on the morning of Friday, September 17th. So far, however, we have not received a response. We will bring updates when the company provides its placement.

Update – in a note, the airline declares: “Itapemirim Transportes Aéreos informs that there was a failure in its system, causing the divergence. The inconsistency has already been corrected and the data will be updated shortly by ANAC.”

We will also wait for the ANAC system to update with the August data, which should take place in the next few days, for a comparative analysis of passenger numbers for the second month.




