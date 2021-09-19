Analysis: In the wake of Diego Costa and Hulk, Atlético-MG takes another blow of authority before deciding | athletic-mg

Atlético-MG’s script for the season continues without asking for changes in course. The team fulfills each mission that comes up, expending only the necessary forces. And it was like that against Sport, in Mineirão. A 3-0 that kept Galo comfortably in the lead of the Brazilian Championship, with a seven-point advantage over Palmeiras, and on the eve of a decision, precisely against the vice-leader. But now for the Libertadores semifinal. Alvinegro arrives packed.

Against Sport, Atlético needed to be patient. And he did, without despairing. The team is conscientious, waiting for the right moment to dismantle booms. The offensive force was reinforced. Diego Costa played the first game as a starter. More centralized, it did not stop moving. He showed that in the area, if you can’t go wrong… He opened the scoreboard, dismantled the Sport.

Diego Costa had at his side three players who run, present themselves, fight for the ball. Zaracho, Hulk and Keno gave work to the Pernambuco defense. And Hulk doesn’t forgive. It’s in a big phase. Scored the second goal. The quartet did well, but the highlight is Guilherme Arana, almost a fifth forward, a winger on the left. Participated in the plays in the first two goals Alvinegros. He left in the final stage, after complaining of pain in his thigh.

All of this built in the first half, in the wake of the Hulk and Diego Costa duo. In the final stage, Atlético knew how to dose, since Libertadores comes around. The team saved itself on the field, and had chances to expand. Kept game control without forcing. And got a penalty in the 48th minute. Vargas closed the score.

Cuca took out Diego Costa (was gaining minutes, still in search of better physical condition) and Hulk, fundamental pieces for the duel with Palmeiras. The coach had the luxury of leaving Nacho Fernández on the bench. It was only triggered in the final 30 minutes. The alvinegro commander rotated the cast. Keno, another player looking for rhythm in the game, and Allan, a key player in midfield, left the game in the second half.

Forced, the coach still preserved two other holders: Mariano and Jair, who were suspended.