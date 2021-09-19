Ancelotti calls Rodrygo ‘present and future’ and asks if Vini Jr. can lead the team this season

The performance of Brazilians Rodrygo and Vinícius Jr. was the subject of Carlo Ancelotti’s press conference this Saturday (18th). O Real Madrid back to field for Laliga on Sunday (19), at 4 pm, against the Valence, with LIVE broadcast by ESPN on Star+.

Hero of the 1-0 victory over the Inter Milan, at the opening of the group stage of the Champions League, Rodrygo was praised by Ancelotti, who called him the “present and future” of the merengue team.

“Watch [em Rodrygo] a very complete striker, very fast, cold in front of goal and who can play both sides and in the middle. It’s Real Madrid’s present and future,” said the Italian coach, who also spoke about Vini Jr.

The shirt 20 is experiencing a bright start to the season, with four goals in five matches, and cheers up Real Madrid fans. For Ancelotti, Vinícius Jr. has a lot of skill and is experiencing a moment of confidence, which is good news for the club.

“I see a player with impressive skill in one-on-one. He started well this season, scoring goals. I’m not a magician, I’m a football coach and I need to give my players the confidence to express their qualities,” he said.

“Leading the team depends on personality, character, charisma, the quality that each one has… Vinicius led the team against Levante and avoided our defeat. He is very young and can only laugh with his quality. When he is a player more experienced, he will be able to use character, personality and experience,” said Ancelotti.