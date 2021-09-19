Ancelotti says yes and Real Madrid already plans midfielder exit

The medallion had great moments with the Real shirt, but it has been low for a long time and the board hopes to negotiate it

Real Madrid have a very important game this Sunday (19), when they face the Valence, at 16h, away from home, for the Spanish Championship. It’s an undefeated duel, as both teams are doing really well in “La Liga” and are tied with the same 10 points. According to the tie-breaking criteria, Carlo Ancelotti’s team is at the front and is in second place.

Off the field, Isco’s future continues to be speculated to get out of the Santiago Bernabeu. According to information from the newspaper “Todofichajes”, the midfielder will even leave the Spanish club and Sevilla and Valencia are keeping an eye on the player. Madrid is up for business, as long as the offer is good for all parties.

“Isco Alarcón will finally leave Real Madrid in the winter market. The football player ends his contract next summer and will not be renewed, so the idea is to do something with his transfer and save what is left of his record from January to June”, said an excerpt from the report.

Milan and Juventus also want the star, but the player and his family understand that the best thing for his career is to stay in Spain. For this reason, Sevilla Valencia appear as favorites to sign the athlete. At Real, he will have very few chances and the crowd has been on the side of the player for a long time, claiming a lack of will when he enters the field.

Aged 29, Isco has been wearing the white shirt since 2013 and conquered all the titles possible in his career. Despite not having lived up to the expectations he had when he emerged at Malaga, the athlete became a protagonist in some moments at Real, especially before 2018.