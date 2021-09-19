Anitta is spotted at a restaurant with an actor from “Outer Banks”

Anitta was one of the guests of Lil Nas X for the release party for her new album, “Montero”, on Friday (17), in Los Angeles, but before attending the event, the singer was seen leaving a restaurant with the actor. Austin North, from the series “Outer Banks”, from Netflix.

Check out the video:

As we can see in the video, Anitta and Austin were not holding hands and nothing indicates that the two are having an affair, but on Twitter users were surprised and excited by the possibility.

imagine austin dates/gets/becomes friends with anitta consequently he comes to spend his holidays here in br and brings his besties here!!! the besties = the obx cast — sabs 📖: the goblet of fire (@chaselyngirl) September 18, 2021

Mds I’m freaking out

I love this series! Austin and Anitta mdsssssssssss — Diego Araujo (@AraujoO65839685) September 18, 2021

Read more:

Anitta and Lil Nas X

the album release party “Montero” in Lil Nas X was not the first interaction between the rapper and Anitta this week. During the Brazilian’s passage through the VMA 2021, the two were photographed talking on the red carpet and posed together for the photographers. Awards stuff, no biggie. Up to the second page. The brief conversation between the two artists was very important to Anitta.

Still on the red carpet, the singer gave interviews and was asked about the meeting with Lil Nas X. Could a partnership be born from there? Anitta she was excited about the idea, and the interviewer told her to take advantage of the rapper watching MTV. “You’re welcome! I would go crazy! I have a lot of songs ready for this.” released the singer.

After the ceremony, Lil Nas X saw a video of him talking to Anitta and commented on Twitter: “Queen”. Looks like the quick date was enough for him to leave with a good impression.

queen — MONTERO 🦋 (@LilNasX) September 13, 2021

Then, Anitta shared the praise of Lil Nas X and revealed that the chat with him “made her night”. “I reset the game… one day I want to be able to tell about this conversation that literally made my night”, wrote the singer.