Anitta surprises and reveals behind the scenes on Juliette’s EP

even before Juliette leave the BBB 2021 and know how successful it was, Anitta and a team already organized the EP of Paraíba. In an interview with Hugo Gloss, on YouTube, Poderosa revealed the backstage of the project and also said that he even recorded the songs currently sung by the ex-sister.

“I love working behind the scenes and I had this opportunity with Juliette. A friend of hers got in touch with me when she was still at the house, and I soon told her she had a talent for being a singer.“, recalled the singer.

As Ju was still confined at the time, things were uncertain: “We didn’t know if that’s what she would want to be, we didn’t have that guarantee. We decided to leave everything ready and let her decide when to leave the program. We started looking for musicians, producers and songwriters to make her EP. We did everything without her knowing anything. I recorded the six songs with my voice. There are my versions, but no one will ever hear it in this world”.

Afterwards, Anitta also recalled: “The funny thing is, when I was in the studio recording, she showed up talking about me on the show, right away, talking to Pocah in the bathroom. She questioned if I was her fan“.

Although the friendship with the BBB 2021 champion was built after Juliette left the reality show, “Girl From Rio” became intimate with the lawyer’s story with her still in the house. “I studied a lot about her life, they told me everything so I could make an album with her face”, he said.

When she left the program, the ex-sister changed the plans the team had made: “The initial idea was that the EP would come out a week later. But she was in a very big shock with everything that was happening. She is a very perfectionist and wanted to deliver the best, study more, and asked for more time”.

During this period, the two, who became friends, worked together. “We plugged her studio microphone into my cell phone, and I could clearly hear Juliette sing. We spent several days and hours in this function.“, said Anitta, who helped Paraiba directly from the United States.

“Then I told her to take it easy. The fact that she was big on the internet didn’t mean that she as a singer would be the same size. It’s a career that is built little by little”, he explained.