ANS takes action against Prevent Senior after complaints at Covid’s CPI – 18/09/2021 – Equilíbrio e Saúde

This Friday (17), Idec (Brazilian Institute for Consumer Protection) asked the ANS (National Agency for Supplementary Health) to determine a regime of technical direction in Prevent Senior.

The technical direction regime means that ANS intervenes in Prevent Senior’s management in order to solve identified problems. Ultimately, the agency could dispose of the operator’s portfolio.

Idec also alleges that, since March 2020, it has three times notified Prevent Senior in order to obtain information regarding internal protocols for the administration and distribution of the so-called “Covid kit” — a set of ineffective drugs against Covid-19. The institute also says that it had already requested measures from the ANS on Prevent Senior, which never responded.

Idec’s new request about ANS comes after a dossier in possession of Covid’s CPI claims that the company used patients as guinea pigs in a research with Covid kit drugs. According to the document, the company omitted seven deaths of people treated with hydroxychloroquine.

Signed by 15 doctors, the document further alleges that hydroxychloroquine was administered without informing patients or relatives.

This Friday, ANS informed, through a note, that it carried out investigations at Prevent Senior’s headquarters. According to the agency, clarifications were requested about the complaints presented in Covid’s CPI.

Regulatory representatives who were at the site sought information about signing the consent form, by beneficiaries served by the networks, for the prescription of the Covid kit and also about the restriction of the exercise of medical activity to network providers.

The agency also collected documentation on site, for the instruction of a process that is being processed at the ANS, and granted a period of five working days for the submission of additional documentation.