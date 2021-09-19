Anthony Fauci says Nicki Minaj’s talk about vaccines doesn’t make sense

Not even artists and influencers who occupy prominent positions on the international stage are being spared from silencing actions on social media.

Since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic, several profiles have been censored on digital platforms for questioning points ranging from isolation measures to compulsory vaccination.

This time, singer Nicki Minaj, considered one of the most influential in the world, became a target of censorship on Twitter after saying that she would only be vaccinated when research on immunizing agents was advanced.

At the time, the rapper mentioned a supposed case of a close friend. According to her, the man would have been impotent after being vaccinated against the virus, also stressing that “his testicles swelled”.

The date of this person’s wedding, according to the account, was close to the appointed day. However, the ceremony would have been canceled after the possible adverse reaction.

repercussion

After Nicki’s publications, netizens began a series of boycotts against the artist. Twitter, in turn, suspended the rapper’s account on the grounds of “fake news”.

Virologist Anthony Fauci, medical adviser to US President Joe Biden, also commented on the matter and raised the bar. For him, it was clear that the artist acted irresponsibly.

According to the health professional, the singer “should think twice before spreading information without scientific basis”. Also according to Fauci, pointing out possible pictures of impotence “doesn’t make sense”.

More statements

Through Instagram, the rapper presented her version of the posts. She lamented the non-existence of the right to the adversary.

“You can’t talk about it. It’s scary”, he declared, last Thursday (16). “You should be able to ask questions about anything you put into your body,” he continued.

“We ask questions about anything simple, like a glue, will this glue work?”, he exemplified.

“I remember going to China and being told that we couldn’t say certain things against people,” reported the artist. “Can’t you see that we are now living in these times? Times when people will turn their backs on you and isolate you just because you talk and ask questions?”, he added.