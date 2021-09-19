Anthony Smith submits Ryan Spann in UFC Las Vegas 37 main event

In the main fight of the UFC Las Vegas 37, Anthony Smith showed why to continue being cast for the organization’s main events. The “Lion Heart” ended Ryan Spann in the first round.

Sixth in the division ranking at the start of the fight, Anthony Smith he added his third consecutive victory and kept alive the dream of a new title dispute.

Ryan Spann, in turn, missed the opportunity for the second consecutive victory in the organization. The athlete, who won his first four fights on Ultimate, now has two losses in his last three appearances.

THE FIGHT

Owner of the greatest breadth, Ryan Spann he started the fight trying to control the center of the octagon and threatened a takedown, well defended by Anthony Smith. Next, Smith connected a great blow to Spann, who went down. The “Lion Heart” went up and tried to attack the opponent’s arm, which defended itself and managed to get up. The two went for a frank standup, where Smith took a wide advantage and connected good punches, taking Spann back to the ground. On the opponent’s back, Smith slashed to make way for the submission via choke in the first round.

After the fight ended, the two fighters exchanged taunts and had to be separated by a crowd of UFC officials. The confusion was short-lived and they quickly shook hands.

Ion Cutelaba dominates Devin Clark and emerges victorious in the co-main fight of the night

The first round was about survival by devin clark. It all started when Cutelaba landed a great blow from the right, which brought down the American. The Moldovan went all out and applied an impressive series of punches to the opponent, who closed and resisted bravely until the end of the round.

In the second round, Cutelaba didn’t take long to get a takedown and land mounted. In a position of total dominance, the “Hulk” threw a shower of elbows on Clark, who once again was brave and survived, managing to return to the fight standing up. Cutelaba still had time to take another takedown before the end of the second round.

With nothing to lose, devin clark sketched a pressure at the beginning of the last round, but it didn’t last long. Quickly, Cutelaba landed another nice takedown. In the final minute, it was time to devin clark finally falling on top of the Moldovan, who defended well until the end of the fight to confirm the unanimous decision victory of the judges (30-26, 29-26, 29-27)

The victory over Clark was the first of Ion cutlery since September 2019. The Moldovan fighter had been on a streak of two losses and one draw.

devin clark lost the second straight on Ultimate. The American was coming from defeat to Anthony Smith and it hasn’t won since June 2020, when it hit Alonzo Menifield.

UFC Las Vegas 37 – Results

MAIN CARD

Light heavyweight: Anthony Smith finished Ryan Spann 3m47s from R1

Light heavyweight: Ion cutlery defeated devin clark in the unanimous decision of the judges (30-26, 29-26, 29-27)

Flyweight: Ariane Lipski defeated Mandy Bohm on the unanimous decision of the judges (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Lightweight: Arman Tsarukyan defeated Christos Giagos by technical knockout 2m09s from R1

Roosterweight: Nate Maness defeated Tony Gravely by technical knockout 2m10s from R2

Middleweight: Joaquin Buckley knocked out Antonio Arroyo 2m26s from R3

PRELIMINARY CARD

Light heavyweight: Tafon Nchukwi defeated Mike Rodriguez on a unanimous judges decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Roosterweight: Raquel Pennington defeated Pannie Kianzad in the unanimous decision of the judges (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Lightweight: Rong Zhu defeated Brandon Jenkins by TKO 4m35s from R3

Rooster weight: Montel Jackson defeated JP Buys in the unanimous decision of the judges (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Flyweight: Erin Blanchfield defeated Sarah Alpar on a unanimous judges decision (30-25, 30-25, 30-26)

Welterweight: Carlston Harris defeated Impa Kasanganay by TKO 2m38s from R1

Rooster weight: Gustavo Lopez and Heili Alatengna tied in the unanimous decision of the judges (28-28, 28-28, 28-28)

Flyweight: Hannah Goldy submitted Emily Whitmire with an armbar 4m17s from the R1