Antonio Arroyo is knocked out by Joaquin Buckley and loses third in a row in the UFC

When opening the main card of the UFC Las Vegas 37, held this Saturday (18), Joaquin Buckley defeated Antonio Arroyo by knockout in the third round. The defeat was the third in a row for the Brazilian, who remains without a win in the Octagon and is in a difficult situation in the organization.

Joaquin Buckley, on the other hand, has rediscovered his winning ways after being knocked out in his last fight against Alessio Di Chirico, in January of this year. The American now has three wins in his last four fights.

THE FIGHT

The first round was developed entirely in the standup fight. Despite Buckley’s reputation as a knockout striker, who connected the most powerful punches was Antonio Arroyo, who even rocked the American quickly on some occasions.

In the second round, the American came back more aggressive, trying to shorten the distance from the first moment. Showing fatigue and difficulty in moving due to low kicks, Arroyo had difficulty keeping Buckley at bay. With about a minute left in the second round, the Brazilian surprised Buckley with a beautiful flying knee, but the American absorbed it well.

In the third round, Buckley continued to bet on low shots to undermine Arroyo’s movement. The two got mixed up and the Brazilian came close to catching his opponent’s back, who got away well and returned to the fight standing up. With just over two minutes left in the fight, Joaquin Buckley hit a good cross, followed by an upper that knocked out the Brazilian.

At the end of the preliminary card, Tafon Nchukwi beats Mike Rodriguez in the judges’ decision

In the last fight of the preliminary card, the ‘match of carts’ ended better for Tafon Nchukwi. In a predominantly stand-up match, the Cameroonian imposed his game and defeated Mike Rodriguez on a unanimous decision by the judges (30-27, 30-27, 30-27). The duel was valid for the light heavyweight division (under 93kg.).

Now, the Cameroonian has six victories in seven fights as a professional in mixed martial arts. With the triumph, Nchukwi wins again at Ultimate and advances in the under-93kg category.

Rodriguez, on the other hand, suffers the fourth setback in the last five fights and now has a record of 11 positives and seven negatives.

In a balanced duel, Raquel Pennington beats Pannie Kianzad on points

In the third women’s fight of the night, at roosterweight (under 61.2kg.) Raquel Pennington did not have an easy life facing Pannie Kianzad. Still on the preliminary card of UFC Vegas 37, the American played a balanced duel, but connected the best blows and, at the end of three rounds, was declared the winner by unanimous decision of the judges (29-28, 29-28, 29- 28).

With that, Pennington updated his record to 12 positive and 8 negative results in his career. Kianzad, on the other hand, suffers his sixth defeat and, on top of that, also has 15 wins.

A promise of lightweights, Rong Zhu has a sublime performance and beats Brandon Jenkins by knockout

In the duel between lightweights (under 70.3kg.), Rong Zhu showed great control over Brandon Jenkins and knocked out the American in the third round. The Chinese dominated the actions throughout the round and, despite not having hit the weight the night before, comes out victorious in the fight.

Prospect of the category, Zhu wins again in the organization after being defeated by Rodrigo Vargas, in March of this year. With that, the Chinese comes to a record of 18 triumphs and four setbacks.

Ultimate rookie Jenkins is received in the worst possible way and has his streak of three straight wins broken. In all, there are 15 positive results and seven negative.

Montel Jackson starts off badly, but recovers and defeats JP Buys on judges’ decision

After starting at a disadvantage against JP Buys, Montel Jackson managed to recover after being almost submitted and come back on top to win the bout by unanimous decision of the judges (30-27, 30-27, 30-27). The duel was valid for the roosters category (up to 61.2kg.).

Jackson, in this way, gets his second straight win and has a streak of ten wins and two setbacks in his career.

On the other hand, Buys suffers its fourth negative result in its trajectory in the mixed martial arts, having also nine positive results.

Erin Blanchfield puts on a show, overcomes Sarah Alpar and increases winning streak

Touted as one of the biggest promises of the flies (under 52.1kg.), Erin Blanchfield put on a show. The American, who faced her compatriot Sarah Alpar, was superior in every moment of the fight with dominance in the fight on the stand and on the ground and got a victory in the unanimous decision of the judges (30-25, 30-25, 30-26 ).

Blanchfield now scores his fourth straight career victory. The athlete has a record of seven positive results and only one negative. Meanwhile, Alpar is going through a bad time and feels the ‘bitter taste’ of his second series loss. In its trajectory, there are nine triumphs and six setbacks.

Carlston Harris is superior and knocks out Impa Kasanganay in the first round

The welterweight (up to 77kg.) Carlston Harris scored his second win in a series on Ultimate by knocking out Impa Kasanganay in the first round. Radicalized in Brazil, the athlete used sharp striking and surprised his opponent standing up.

Thus, Harris extends his record to 17 wins and four losses. Kasanganay, meanwhile, feels the ‘bitter taste’ of his second career setback. The American also has nine triumphs.

Gustavo Lopez and Heili Alatengna have a lively duel and come out with a draw

The second duel of the night had a draw as a result. In a matched duel, Gustavo Lopez and Heili Alatengna made three hard-fought rounds and were frustrated with equal points on the unanimous score (28-28, 28-28, 28-28). The American would take the fight, but had a point reduced by the judges.

Now, Lopez has a record of 12 wins, six losses and one draw. Alatengna has a record of 14 triumphs and eight setbacks and two draws – one in the event.

In a surprising twist, Hannah Goldy submits Emily Whitemire and alleviates UFC situation

A comeback marked the first fight on the preliminary card. Pressed on Ultimate with two straight losses, Hannah Goldy was at a disadvantage in the fight over Emily Whitmire and fell under. However, the American managed to grab her compatriot’s arm and finished with a arm lock still in the first round.

With the triumph, Hannah Goldy manages to win for the first time in the organization – also being her first submission. She has now reached her fifth positive result and has two losses.

Whitmire, in turn, is at serious risk of being cut from Ultimate. The athlete suffered her third setback in a series and is ‘negative’ in her career, with four wins and five losses.

UFC Las Vegas 37 Results

MAIN CARD

Light heavyweight: Anthony Smith x Ryan Spann

Light heavyweight: Ion cutlery x devin clark

Flyweight: Ariane Lipski x Mandy Bohm

Lightweight: Arman Tsarukyan x Christos Giagos

Roosterweight: Nate Maness x Tony Gravely

Middleweight: Joaquin Buckley knocked out Antonio Arroyo 2m26s from R3

PRELIMINARY CARD

Light heavyweight: Tafon Nchukwi defeated Mike Rodriguez on a unanimous judges decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Roosterweight: Raquel Pennington defeated Pannie Kianzad in the unanimous decision of the judges (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Lightweight: Rong Zhu defeated Brandon Jenkins by TKO 4m35s from R3

Rooster weight: Montel Jackson defeated JP Buys in the unanimous decision of the judges (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Flyweight: Erin Blanchfield defeated Sarah Alpar on a unanimous judges decision (30-25, 30-25, 30-26)

Welterweight: Carlston Harris defeated Impa Kasanganay by TKO 2m38s from R1

Rooster weight: Gustavo Lopez and Heili Alatengna tied in the unanimous decision of the judges (28-28, 28-28, 28-28)

Flyweight: Hannah Goldy submitted Emily Whitmire with an armbar 4m17s from the R1