Anvisa approves arthritis drug in the treatment against covid-19

The National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) approved yesterday, 17, the indication of the drug baricitinib, aimed at arthritis and dermatitis, for the treatment against covid-19 of hospitalized patients, who need oxygen through a mask or nasal catheter or who need it high oxygen flow or non-invasive ventilation.

According to the health regulatory agency, the indication is therapeutic, since the drug is registered in Brazil for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis and moderate to severe atopic dermatitis.

Baricitinib is a selective and reversible inhibitor of the enzymes Janus kinases (JAKs), especially JAK 1 and 2, responsible for the communication of cells involved in hematopoiesis (process of formation and development of blood cells), inflammation and immune function ( defense function of the body).

Anvisa also highlighted that, for the inclusion of the new indication, Eli Lilly do Brasil presented data that support the efficacy and safety of the drug for this purpose.

