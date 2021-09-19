Anvisa approves baricitinib indication for Covid-19 – GAZ – News from Santa Cruz do Sul and Region

The National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) reported on Friday night that it approved the indication of the drug baricitinib for the treatment of hospitalized patients with covid-19. The use of the drug is authorized for hospitalized adult patients who need oxygen through a mask or nasal catheter, or who need high oxygen flow or non-invasive ventilation.

The data that support the drug’s efficacy and safety in the treatment of covid-19, according to Anvisa, were presented by the company Eli Lilly do Brasil Ltda. The agency informed that this is “a new therapeutic indication, as baricitinib is registered in Brazil for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis and moderate to severe atopic dermatitis.”

Baricitinib is a selective and reversible inhibitor of the enzymes Janus kinases (JAKs), especially JAK 1 and 2, responsible for the communication of cells involved in hematopoiesis (process of formation and development of blood cells), inflammation and immune function ( defense function of the body).

