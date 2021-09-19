Anvisa director charges Corinthians for Willian not doing isolation in Brazil

Due to a notification issued by Anvisa, Corinthians postponed the debut of Willian, a newcomer from England. According to the agency, the athlete should have completed 14 days of quarantine in Brazil. A similar case happened at Flamengo, with Andreas Pereira, although he played before the specified period.

Alex Campos, director of Anvisa, assessed the club’s responsibility and demanded greater attention.

“I have no doubt that we have a chain of responsibilities. The original sin was William and Andreas, they signed two documents, signed one at the origin, before boarding, then arrived and were approached by Anvisa, signed a control term sanitary, then they signed in their own hand, saying that they would do the isolation. Now, a Legal Entity, a company, a sports institution, someone who, I give you an example, you are a businessman, you have a business, you care for the image of your business, do you look after the image of your brand, and you don’t oversee it?”, asked Campos in the program Dividida, on the portal UOL.

Then, the director spoke about the negative implications for Corinthians’ image when associated with the controversy. In addition, he recalled the size of the club in Brazilian football.

“Aren’t you aware that this could imply the brand image or the image of that organization? By the way, we’re talking about the biggest organizations in Brazilian sport. So it’s like that, I’m not even saying that these football clubs are exactly to blame, but I think everyone has a part in this, because we are talking about a pandemic,” he continued.

Campos also clarified that players must respond to administrative proceedings.

“The original sin was committed by the players, it’s their fault, they’re going to respond to the administrative sanitary process, they’re going to respond to the Federal Police. Now, I regret that the football teams, knowing these strict protocols and the clashes that we are in, living, they are not aware of their players’ compliance with the rules,” he charged.

Finally, he stressed that it is not the team’s fault, but pointed out a lack of participation.

“Everyone has to participate, I think putting the blame on the team is too much, but to say that they could not have participated in this process would also be very naive,” he concluded.

After all the fuss, Willian is finally due to debut this Sunday. Corinthians enters the field at 6:15 pm, against América-MG, at the Neo Química Arena.

See more at: Willian, Coronavirus Pandemic and Neo Qumica Arena.