Full.News – 11:55 am | updated on 9/18/2021 12:26 pm



Baricitinib has been approved in the treatment of inpatients Photo: Pixabay

The National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) approved this Friday (17), the indication of the drug baricitinib, aimed at arthritis and dermatitis, in the treatment against Covid-19 of hospitalized patients who need oxygen through a mask or nasal catheter or who require high oxygen flow or non-invasive ventilation.

According to the health regulatory agency, the indication is therapeutic, since the drug is registered in Brazil for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis and moderate to severe atopic dermatitis.

Baricitinib is a selective and reversible inhibitor of the enzymes Janus kinases (JAKs), especially JAK 1 and 2, responsible for the communication of cells involved in hematopoiesis (process of formation and development of blood cells), inflammation and immune function ( defense function of the body).

Anvisa states that, for the inclusion of the new indication, Eli Lilly do Brasil presented data that support the efficacy and safety of the drug for this purpose.

*AE

Read too1 Encounter: Audience will have to be vaccinated against Covid-19

two With asthma, a child without a mask is expelled by plane with the family

3 States will bear the “consequences” of vaccines in adolescents, says Mourão

4 Justice prohibits father from seeing a 1-year-old daughter because he does not want to get vaccinated

5 SP Government: Girl’s death was not due to vaccine reaction

Follow us on our networks!

Receive news

on your mobile!

If you found an error in this text, please fill in the fields below. Your message and page link will be automatically sent to Pleno.News, which will check the information.

The author of the message, not Pleno.News, is responsible for the comment.