Arm wrestling between Fernández and Kirchner exposes Argentine left fracture

by

  • Marcia Carmo
  • From Buenos Aires to BBC News Brasil

Posters with images by Cristina Kirchner and Alberto Fernández

Posters with images by Cristina Kirchner and Alberto Fernández; vice and president are in public arm wrestling

Argentina is experiencing hours of political tension involving President Alberto Fernández and his vice president, former President Cristina Kirchner, in a public arm wrestling match that includes the direction of the economy and exposes the division in the alliance that has come to be pointed out as the hope of sectors of the regional left against the traditional right.

On Thursday (September 16), four days after the government’s defeat in the primary elections that preceded the November legislative elections, the political and ideological distance between the two was highlighted, first, in the statements of a Kirchnerist deputy who called in Fernández of “neo” (neoliberal) and “occupy” (invader) of the Casa Rosada.

A day earlier, the collective resignation of five ministers from the base loyal to the former president and who tend to define themselves further to the left was announced. Among them, the Interior Minister, Eduardo ‘Wado’ de Pedro, whose parents were political activists and were assassinated during the military dictatorship (1976-1983).

Shortly after the release of the statements made by Kirchnerist deputy Fernanda Vallejos, on the same Thursday, Cristina published a long letter on her social networks criticizing the president and his administration. She suggested that Fernández’s administration was following a guideline they should avoid and which is often associated with the right.