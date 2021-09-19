As well as paiN, GODSENT and Team oNe qualify for IEM Fall | DRAFT5

Continues after the ad
The selective for the IEM Fall starts this Saturday (18), with three Brazilian teams going to the fight in search of the remaining spots for the last Regional Major Ranking (RMR) valid for the PGL Major Stockholm.
So that everyone can closely follow the performances of paiN Gaming, GODENT and Team oNe, The DRAFT5 will bring in this article the main moments of the clashes of the Brazilian trio. It is important to note that the three teams need at least one victory to qualify.
paiN will debut against RBG at 6 pm (GMT), while Team oNe will face Triumph and GODSENT will play against Strife, both at 9:15 pm. For more details, follow the complete coverage on the tournament page on DRAFT5.
SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 18
The selective returns this Sunday (19), with matches valid for the repechage, which will define the other classified: ATK versus RBG and Triumph versus Strife. paiN, GODSENT and Team oNe join the FURY and 00Nation, which are in IEM Fall for their position in the rankings.
Team oNe vs Triumph
23h – The game’s panorama has not changed with the change of sides. Golden Boys set up a solid defense, thus managing to hold back Triumph’s attacks. With that, he closed the game 16-10 and the series 2-0, thus guaranteeing a place in the American RMR
22:50 – Team oNe starts well, opening a good advantage in Mirage, but sees Triumph pull over. Brazilians win in the initial half by 9 to 6
22h – Triumph even scores some points, but with good attacks Team oNe closed the game 16 to 7
,9.45 pm – Team oNe shows a fitted defense and with it takes the initial half by 11 to 4
9.15 pm – Defined maps: Inferno (Triumph), Mirage (Team oNe) and Overpass (Tiebreaker)
16from_hell7
16de_mirage10
0de_overpass0
GODSENT vs Strife
23h – Assuming the defensive side, GODSENT gave no more chance to the opponent, closing the game 16-8 and the series 2-0. Another Brazilian team classified.
22:50 – GODSENT shows an attack superior to Strife’s defense at Vertigo and wins the initial half by 11 to 4.
22:05 – Half the final is more disputed, with Strife managing to hold back some GODSENT attacks, but the Brazilian team is stronger and ends the game 16-11.
9.45 pm – With a good defensive side, GODSENT wins the initial half of Nuke by 9 to 6
9.15 pm – Defined maps: Nuke (Strife), Vertigo (GODSENT) and Mirage (Tiebreaker)
16de_nuke11
16de_vertigo8
0de_mirage0
paiN vs RBG
8:05 PM – With a cohesive defense and good retakes, paiN closed Nuke winning by 16-7 and the series 2-0, thus managing to qualify for IEM Fall
19:51 am – Attacking, paiN does a great first half against RBG, winning 12-3
19:08 am – Taking the attacking side, paiN shows strength and, varying good executions on bombs, manages to turn over the RBG, winning the match by 16 to 12. Next map is Nuke
6:34 pm – Inferno is the first map of the series and RBG, with a good attacking side, won the initial half by 10 to 5.
18h – Defined maps: Inferno (pick RBG), Nuke (pick paiN) and Vertigo (tiebreaker)
16from_hell12
16de_nuke7
0de_vertigo0