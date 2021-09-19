At Chelsea, Tuchel celebrates Kane’s ‘cake’ at Manchester City: ‘I thought it would happen’

the technician of the Chelsea, Thomas Tuchel, revealed that he was surprised, but happy, with Harry Kane’s mistake with the Manchester City. After a long “flirt” before the restart of the Premier League, the captain of the England team did not get his release to go to the team commanded by Guardiola and remained at Tottenham.

Kane tried to force an exit after so many frustrations with the lack of titles, but President Daniel Levy played hardball and accepted no less than 150 million pounds (£1 billion approximately) for his main striker.

“I thought it was going to happen,” Tuchel said of Kane’s move to City at a press conference on Friday. “I wasn’t scared. If it had happened, I would have been very interested in how it might also have changed City’s style of play.”

“We are not afraid of anyone. We accept any team – Manchester City, Manchester United, Liverpool -, they are strong like no other in this league. These other guys we want to compete with, it’s normal for them to fight for the best players.”

“I thought it would happen. On the other hand, I was happy that he stayed because it is also good that there are people in football who play for only one club in the league. Harry Kane is Tottenham and even for me, I have absolutely nothing to to do with Tottenham – obviously, I’ve never worked for them – but if you think of Tottenham in the last decade, you think of Harry Kane. That’s really, really good.”



“How do you think about the [Lionel] Messi, you think about the Barcelona and it’s very hard to think he plays for another club now. So does Harry Kane.”

“So, on this side, I was happy because I like it and a part of me is still a fan and I like things like this to still happen. It’s also good that Romelu [Lukaku] be back to Chelsea. Some things fit and shouldn’t be changed.”

Tuchel confirmed that the club knew of Kane’s desire to find a new club, but admitted that he never entered into negotiations with the Spurs, not least because the rivalry between the two clubs would have made any agreement impossible.

“His name was never on a list and I never went to the [diretora] Marina [Granovskaia] to ask for his signing,” Tuchel added. “But I think the club clarified the situation.”

“There are a lot of people around the players and their agents, their advisers and the people involved. We had some information through these people, but it didn’t come close to happening. We know about the rivalry, but I had a feeling it wasn’t that impossible.”