Athletico-PR takes advantage of expulsion and turns the match against Juventude – 18/09/2021

Playing with one more for most of the game, Athletico Paranaense had a difficult game, but managed to turn around and beat Juventude 2-1. The match, valid for the 21st round of the Brasileirão, was played at Arena da Baixada and ended with goals by Bissoli and Renato Kayzer, by the home team, and Ricardo Bueno, by the team from Rio Grande do Sul, who had Rafael Forster sent off in the first half.

With the result, Athletico wins again after seven rounds in the Brasileirão and now goes to 27 points, being able to finish the round in the top half of the table, a position they only did not occupy last weekend. Juventude remains with 23 and continues with the alert on, two points away from América-MG, which today opens the relegation zone. In the next round, the team from Rio Grande do Sul will host Santos, while Athletico will play again at Arena da Baixada, this time against Grêmio. Before that, the team visits Peñarol in the middle of the week, for the semifinal of the Copa Sudamericana.

Who did well: Abner participates in the comeback bids

The full-back did everything on the field. It started in the middle and then returned to its original position. In the second half, he crossed the ball that touched his hand and generated a penalty for Hurricane. Finally, he placed the ball over Kayzer’s head and guaranteed his assistance in the match. At Juventude, Guilherme Castilho carried the team in attack and left the attack active even with one less.

Who was wrong: Forster takes red in reckless move

Right-back Rafael Forster didn’t dose his strength and exaggerated too much when he went solo on Nikão’s ankle. He went out into the street with a straight red, still 20 minutes into the game.

Many kicks, few on target

Hurricane began the match with difficulties to start playing and get rid of the strong marking of Juventude. This scenario started to change from the poison kick of Terans, palmed by goalkeeper Douglas. By coincidence, the visitors were left with one less athlete shortly thereafter, making life easier for the Athletico. But the many chances created by Hurricane rarely went to the goal. Before the break, the team’s second and final shot came again from the feet of Terans. Again, Douglas avoided the goal from outside the area. On the other side, Juventude’s only shot on goal came in the 38th minute, when Ricardo Bueno advanced inside the area and finished off the net from the outside.

VAR revises ‘solada’, and Juventude has player expelled

Big loss for Youth with 20 minutes of play. The lateral Rafael Forster went solo on Nikão and received only the yellow card from the referee, but the VAR denounced the very strong play and the player took the straight red. Hard blow for the visiting team that had started the match well.

Goalkeeper works at the back and Juventude converts at the front

In numerical advantage, but without that power up front, Athletico gave up the three defenders and returned with Pedro Rocha in attack. But Douglas’ efficiency prevented another goal from Hurricane, as in Bissoli’s header inside the area. Even with one less, Juventude did not close and got a penalty with Guilherme Castilho (very well in the match), overthrown by Marcinho. Ricardo Bueno hit it safely and opened the scoreboard. 1 to 0.

VAR enters the scene again and Hurricane ties

Despite still having a long time to go, Athletico was already outlining signs of nervousness on the field in front of a Juventude that controlled more the match. But the VAR was demanded again and caught the hand of Paulinho Bóia inside the area. Bissoli took the low penalty in the middle of the goal. Douglas almost caught it, but this time he didn’t avoid the hosts’ draw.

Kayzer leaves the bench and turns to Athletico

With nothing to lose, Paulo Autuori put Athletico even more offensively on the field. The draw gave the team the gas it needed to at least balance the forces with Juventude, who continued to attack. Seven minutes after taking a wheel and putting in another attacker, the Hurricane coach saw Renato Kayzer step forward inside the area and test hard on Douglas’ exit to turn around and give the final numbers to the game. Goal that gave relief to Hurricane and tranquility to manage the victory in the last 15 minutes.

ATHLETICO-PR 2×1 YOUTH

Reason: 21st first round of Brasileirão

Date/Time: 09/18/2021, at 6:45 pm (Brasilia time)

Local: Arena da Baixada, in Curitiba (PR)

Referee: Leo Simão Netherlands (CE)

Assistants: Nailton Junior de Sousa Oliveira (CE) and Cleberson do Nascimento Leite (CE)

VAR: Igor Junio ​​Benevenuto de Oliveira (MG)

GOALS: Ricardo Bueno, 10’2ºT (0-1), Bissoli, 17’2ºT (1-1); Renato Kayzer, 25’2ºT (2-1)

Yellow cards: Nicolas, Nikão, Erick, Bissoli, Zé Ivaldo (ATH), Douglas (JUV)

Red card: Rafael Forster (JUV).

ATHLETICO-PR: Saints; Zé Ivaldo, Lucas Fasson and Nicolas (Pedro Rocha); Marcinho (Khellven), Christian (Renato Kayzer), Erick (Richard) and Abner; David Terans (Léo Cittadini), Nikão and Bissoli. Technician: Paulo Antuori.

YOUTH: Marcelo Beef; M. Macedo (Fernando Pacheco), Vitor Mendes, Quintero and Rafael Forster; jadson, Dawhan and Guilherme Castilho (Wescley); Capixaba (Alyson), Paulinho Bóia (Paulo Henrique) and Ricardo Bueno. Technician: Marquinhos Santos.